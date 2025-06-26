Axiom-4 Successfully Docks At International Space Station; Shubhanshu Shukla Becomes The First Indian At ISS

India is celebrating a landmark moment in its space journey. Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla of the Indian Air Force has officially become the first Indian to reach the International Space Station (ISS) in a joint move by NASA and International Space Station.

Axiom Mission 4 aboard the @SpaceX Dragon docked to the station at 6:31am ET today. Soon the Ax-4 astronauts will open the hatch and greet the Exp 73 crew live on @NASA+. More… https://t.co/XmWYPa4BhT pic.twitter.com/LjjMd7DfmW — International Space Station (@Space_Station) June 26, 2025

The moment came on Thursday when SpaceX’s Dragon capsule, part of the Axiom Mission 4 (Ax-4), successfully docked at the ISS. The mission includes a crew of four astronauts, and Shukla’s presence aboard the mission marks a historic first for India.

Axiom-4 Mission: Another Step Forward for Commercial Space Travel

The Axiom-4 mission, operated by private company Axiom Space and launched by SpaceX, is the latest in a series of commercial missions heading to the ISS. It lifted off from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida and completed its docking procedure with the space station shortly after.

The Dragon capsule, designed by SpaceX, safely carried the crew into orbit before latching onto the ISS with precision.

There will be several days spent on the ISS by the crew, during which time they will be carrying out various experiments and research activities in a microgravity environment.

Shubhanshu Shukla: A Proud Milestone for India

Going into this international mission was not just a feather in his personal cap; it stands as a milestone for India. The very presence of Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla aboard the ISS is a testimony to India slowly yet surely setting foot into global space missions beyond Earth orbit.

The thing is this is also doubly important given that never before had an Indian made it aboard the ISS. The last Indian into space was Rakesh Sharma in 1984, aboard a Soviet spacecraft. With Shukla aboard the ISS, the flame of a new kind of story has been lit.

India Reacts with Pride

Social media exploded with congratulatory messages and national pride as news of Shukla’s successful arrival broke. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) also gave voice to its feelings: “this is a proud day for India’s space legacy.”

Many see this as a step toward the long-term human spaceflight ambitions of India, which would also include launching their own astronauts into low-Earth orbit via the Gaganyaan project.

What’s Next for the Crew?

Now the astronauts are ready to begin conducting a series of scientific and research activities aboard the ISS. These experiments aim to study human health, biology, and materials science in zero gravity—research that could be vital for future missions to the Moon and Mars.

The mission is scheduled to last about two weeks, after which the crew will return to Earth in the same Dragon capsule.