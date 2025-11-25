LIVE TV
Ayodhya Ram Mandir Ceremony: Darshan Timings, Schedule, Entry Routes, Rituals For PM Modi's Dhwajarohan Ceremony

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to visit Ayodhya on November 25 for a ceremonial flag hoisting (Dhwajarohan) ceremony at the Ram Mandir. The flag-hoisting ceremony is scheduled to take place during the auspicious Abhijit Muhurat, a time traditionally linked to the birth of Lord Ram

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to visit Ayodhya on November 25 for a ceremonial flag hoisting (Dhwajarohan) ceremony. (Representative Image: PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to visit Ayodhya on November 25 for a ceremonial flag hoisting (Dhwajarohan) ceremony. (Representative Image: PTI)

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: November 25, 2025 03:57:02 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to visit Ayodhya on November 25 for a ceremonial flag hoisting (Dhwajarohan) ceremony at the Ram Mandir. According to the Hindu calendar, the auspicious day marks the traditional celebration of Ram Vivah. The Prime Minister is expected to participate in key rituals and oversee preparations as devotees gather in large numbers for the sacred celebration. 

The Ram Mandir authorities have issued visitor guidelines, so take a look at the Ayodhya Ram Mandir Ceremony rituals, darshan timings, schedule, entry routes, and more. 

Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Dhwajarohan Ceremony Time 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hoist the flag at approximately 12 noon. The ceremony will take place on the 191-feet-high spire, topped with a 42-foot pillar specially installed for the dlag. The flag-hoisting ceremony is scheduled to take place during the auspicious Abhijit Muhurat, a time traditionally linked to the birth of Lord Ram.

Dhwajarohan Ceremony Muhurat: 12:00 PM to 12:30 PM 

Ayodhya Ram Mandir Dhwajarohan Ceremony: Aarti Timings 

Mangala Aarti: 4:30 am

Shringaar Aarti: 6:30 am

Rajbhog Aarti: 11:30 am

Sandhya Aarti: 7:30 pm

Shayan Aarti: 9:30 pm

Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Dhwajarohan Ceremony Entry Timings for Public 

The Ram Temple in Ayodhya will remain closed to the public until 2:30 pm on November 25 because of the Prime Minister’s visit. During this period, only authorised guests carrying QR-coded entry passes will be permitted inside. The temporary restriction has been implemented to facilitate seamless security arrangements for the event.

Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Dhwajarohan Ceremony Pass Booking 

Darshan and Aarti passes can be booked through the Trust’s official website, depending on availability. Visitors must provide valid ID information and download the QR-enabled digital pass. Pass bookings may be briefly suspended around the event for security reasons.

Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Dhwajarohan Ceremony Entry Routes 

Officials advise devotees to arrive in Ayodhya a day in advance to prevent a heavy rush on the morning of the ceremony. Visitors are encouraged to use public transport or shuttle services and keep their luggage minimum. Real-time updates on routes and crowd movement will be shared through official channels.

First published on: Nov 25, 2025 3:57 AM IST
QUICK LINKS