Ayushman Bharat Scheme In Haryana Faces Crisis As 650 Hospitals Threaten To Withdraw Over ₹500 Crore Dues

In a serious threat to healthcare access for low-income families in Haryana, nearly 650 private hospitals empanelled under the Ayushman Bharat scheme have announced they will stop providing treatment under the program from midnight of August 7 unless the state government clears pending dues worth over ₹500 crore.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA), Haryana chapter, issued a formal warning that unless payments due by July 15 are fully cleared and prior commitments are honored, all empanelled hospitals will suspend Ayushman Bharat services. “If that happens, the responsibility for any inconvenience to poor patients will lie solely with the Government of Haryana,” the IMA stated.

Systemic Problems Plaguing Ayushman Bharat in Haryana

The IMA has flagged serious issues affecting the scheme’s administration:

Over ₹500 crore in unpaid dues, including long-pending claims

Only 10–15% of billed amounts received since April.

Arbitrary deductions from payments.

Persistent bureaucratic delays and red tape.

Inadequate fund allocation only ₹800 crore sanctioned out of the ₹2,000 crore requested.

Dr. Mahaveer Jain from IMA Haryana highlighted that about 5 lakh Ayushman cards have been issued across the state, and more than 600 private hospitals are part of the program. “Hospitals offer free treatment to beneficiaries under Ayushman Bharat and are reimbursed by the government. But since March, payments have stopped. We cannot continue under such financial pressure,” he warned.

Small Hospitals Face Closure, Patients Deeply Concerned

Dr. Kuldeep Mangla, Secretary of IMA Panchkula, said smaller hospitals are nearing a breaking point. “We joined Ayushman Bharat respecting Prime Minister Modi’s vision. But our payments are delayed by up to six months, especially since March. There are no explanations for the deductions. Our complaints go unheard. Unlike big hospitals, we have no alternative income sources. If this continues, many of us may shut down,” he said.

The looming withdrawal has left patients anxious. Abhishek, a middle-class Ayushman cardholder, said, “Ayushman is a huge help. Without it, private treatment is impossible for families like ours.”

Ankush, accompanying his wife Uma for treatment, added, “Lakhs of families depend on this scheme. We will suffer if it stops.” Uma, recently treated for a leg fracture under the scheme, said, “I got free treatment only because of Ayushman. It must continue. Poor people have no other option.”

Government Responds, But Hospitals Skeptical

Haryana Health Minister Aarti Singh Rao addressed the crisis, saying, “We are committed to settling the dues of all hospitals at the earliest. Instructions for the release of payments have already been issued.”

Despite the government’s assurance, private hospitals remain unconvinced. Previous meetings, including one in January this year, resulted in only partial payments, with the bulk of dues still unpaid. Chief Minister Nayab Saini had also been part of those discussions.

Dr. Aarti Sahu of IMA emphasized that while Ayushman Bharat is a critical lifeline offering ₹5 lakh in free treatment for poor patients, the operational burden on hospitals is becoming unbearable. “We face high operational costs. Without timely reimbursements, we simply can’t continue,” she said.

Deadline Looms: August 7 Could Mark Disruption for Thousands

With only days left before the August 7 deadline, the healthcare services provided under Ayushman Bharat in Haryana could come to a standstill, affecting hundreds of hospitals and thousands of patients. Unless the state releases the overdue funds and addresses systemic inefficiencies, a major disruption in public healthcare access seems imminent.

The crisis underscores the urgent need for transparent administration and timely financial support to sustain what is considered India’s flagship healthcare scheme for the underprivileged.

ALSO READ: Delhi HC Seeks Response From Centre On Plea By Senior Citizen Charged Despite Holding Ayushman Bharat Card