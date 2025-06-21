Delhi HC Seeks Response From Centre On Plea By Senior Citizen Charged Despite Holding Ayushman Bharat Card

The Delhi High Court has issued notices to the Centre, the Delhi Government, the Delhi Health Department, and Action Balaji Hospital in Paschim Vihar, seeking their responses to a petition filed by a 73-year-old senior citizen who was allegedly charged for medical tests and hospital admission despite holding a valid Ayushman Bharat card.



The bench led by Justice Rajnish Kumar directed all parties to submit their replies before July 8.

The court put the matter for next date of hearing on July 8.

The petition was filed by a senior citizen named Raminder Singh. As per the plea, Singh experienced chest pain and discomfort on June 10. He then went to a nearby hospital.

The doctors advised him to undergo a CT scan, ECG, and several other tests. He was then taken to the ICU, where he informed the staff that he held a valid Ayushman Bharat card.

However, the doctors told him the relevant counter was closed. He was asked to deposit ₹25,000 for admission and was told he could collect the amount later from the counter.

After undergoing tests, he was admitted.

When he later approached the assistance counter, he was told that the scheme benefits could only be availed if he underwent surgery.

Despite lodging complaints with the police, the Delhi Health Minister, the Chief Minister, the hospital superintendent, and other authorities, he received no relief.

When he requested to be discharged, the hospital staff allegedly removed all medical equipment and asked him to leave without providing a discharge slip.

The petitioner argued that if the government has issued him an Ayushman Bharat card, it should be valid for all diagnostic services as well.

He urged that the Ayushman Bharat card be implemented effectively, sought a refund of the amount charged to him, and requested the court to issue appropriate directions in the matter.

