Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
gold prices today stock market today ayatollah ali khamenei iran chatgpt dan caine donald trump bandar abbas gold prices today stock market today ayatollah ali khamenei iran chatgpt dan caine donald trump bandar abbas gold prices today stock market today ayatollah ali khamenei iran chatgpt dan caine donald trump bandar abbas gold prices today stock market today ayatollah ali khamenei iran chatgpt dan caine donald trump bandar abbas
Live TV
TRENDING |
gold prices today stock market today ayatollah ali khamenei iran chatgpt dan caine donald trump bandar abbas gold prices today stock market today ayatollah ali khamenei iran chatgpt dan caine donald trump bandar abbas gold prices today stock market today ayatollah ali khamenei iran chatgpt dan caine donald trump bandar abbas gold prices today stock market today ayatollah ali khamenei iran chatgpt dan caine donald trump bandar abbas
Home > India > Delhi HC Seeks Response From Centre On Plea By Senior Citizen Charged Despite Holding Ayushman Bharat Card

Delhi HC Seeks Response From Centre On Plea By Senior Citizen Charged Despite Holding Ayushman Bharat Card

The petition was filed by a senior citizen named Raminder Singh. As per the plea, Singh experienced chest pain and discomfort on June 10. He then went to a nearby hospital.

Published By: Sambhav Sharma
Last Updated: June 21, 2025 16:43:37 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

The Delhi High Court has issued notices to the Centre, the Delhi Government, the Delhi Health Department, and Action Balaji Hospital in Paschim Vihar, seeking their responses to a petition filed by a 73-year-old senior citizen who was allegedly charged for medical tests and hospital admission despite holding a valid Ayushman Bharat card.
 
The bench led by Justice Rajnish Kumar directed all parties to submit their replies before July 8.

The court put the matter for next date of hearing on July 8.

The petition was filed by a senior citizen named Raminder Singh. As per the plea, Singh experienced chest pain and discomfort on June 10. He then went to a nearby hospital. 

The doctors advised him to undergo a CT scan, ECG, and several other tests. He was then taken to the ICU, where he informed the staff that he held a valid Ayushman Bharat card. 

The doctors recommended him to undergo a CT scan, ECG, and several other tests. 

However, the doctors told him the relevant counter was closed. He was asked to deposit ₹25,000 for admission and was told he could collect the amount later from the counter. 

After undergoing tests, he was admitted.

When he later approached the assistance counter, he was told that the scheme benefits could only be availed if he underwent surgery. 

Despite lodging complaints with the police, the Delhi Health Minister, the Chief Minister, the hospital superintendent, and other authorities, he received no relief. 

When he requested to be discharged, the hospital staff allegedly removed all medical equipment and asked him to leave without providing a discharge slip.

The petitioner argued that if the government has issued him an Ayushman Bharat card, it should be valid for all diagnostic services as well. 

He urged that the Ayushman Bharat card be implemented effectively, sought a refund of the amount charged to him, and requested the court to issue appropriate directions in the matter.

ALSO READ: Rahul Gandhi Criticizes PM Modi’s Government Over ‘Make In India’ And Manufacturing Decline

Tags: ayushman bharat cardjustice rajnish kumar
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

More News

POTUS Trump’s Decision To Unleash Airpower Makes A Mockery Of His Own Calls For Continuation Of Talks: Congress
Iran May Target US Bases in Iraq After Nuclear Strikes, Warns of Sleeper Cell Activation
Oil Prices Surge As U.S.-Israel Strikes On Iran Rattle Global Markets, Traders On Edge As Brent Crude Nears $80
Delhi Weather Alert Today: IMD Issues Yellow Alert As Monsoon Nears, Heavy Rainfall Expected
Gold Prices Today: The Safe Asset Takes A Fall Amid Geopolitical Tensions, Silver Follows Suit- Check Rates In Your City
US Issues ‘Worldwide Travel Advisory,’ Warns Citizens Globally Amid Rising Tensions After Iran Airstrikes
Violence And Needle Spiking Cast Shadow Over France’s Fête De La Musique As 145 Victims Reported
Stock Market Today: Investors Stay Alert As Geopolitics Shape Trading Day, Sensex And Nifty Start Week In Red
‘They Must Be Punished’: Iran’s Supreme Leader Slams US-Israel Strikes, Warns of More Retaliation
Seeman Slams BJP: Accuses Centre Of Using Lord Murugan For Tamil Nadu Votes

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?