Home > India > "B Sudershan Reddy is the most qualified candidate, will become Vice President": Congress MP Pramod Tiwari

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 8, 2025 14:54:09 IST

New Delhi [India], September 8 (ANI): Ahead of the Vice Presidential election scheduled for September 9, Congress MP Pramod Tiwari on Monday said that the INDIA bloc candidate Justice (Retd.) B Sudershan Reddy is the “most qualified candidate” and expressed confidence that he would be elected as the next Vice President.

While talking to ANI, Congress MP Pramod Tiwari said that the voting will be done based on one’s inner conscience and added, “…In this election, voting will be done on the basis of the voice of the inner conscience. Justice B. Sudarshan Reddy will win because he is not a candidate of any political party and is not contesting on any party symbol…”

He also questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the sudden resignation of former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar. “First, PM Modi should explain why the former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, who was the most qualified, was removed in such a humiliating manner. You didn’t even allow his farewell ceremony…” Tiwari said.

He further added, “We want a Vice President for five years… If there is any most qualified candidate, it is B Sudarshan Reddy who will become the Vice President…”

Earlier on Monday, CPI General Secretary D Raja extended full support to the INDIA bloc candidate Justice B Sudershan Reddy, calling him the “most deserving candidate” in contemporary times.

Speaking to reporters, the CPI General Secretary said Reddy is recognised for his dedication to the Constitution and for upholding constitutional morality and values.

Raja said, “The left parties are part of the INDIA Bloc, and we have extended our full support to Justice Sudershan Reddy. He is the most deserving candidate in the current situation. He is recognised for his dedication to the Constitution and for upholding constitutional morality and values… We hope he performs well and note that, given the circumstances, his election is crucial to save the Indian Constitution and the soul of the nation.”

The Vice Presidential election, scheduled for September 9, will witness a direct contest between Justice (Retd.) B Sudershan Reddy, backed by the INDIA bloc, and NDA’s nominee CP Radhakrishnan. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: mp-pramod-tiwariSudershan ReddyVice Presidential Election

