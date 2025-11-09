‘Bacchon Ko Arrest Karenge Aap?’ Parents Clash With Delhi Police During Air Pollution Protest As They Try To Detain Kids At India Gate

A video has surfaced on social media showing a tense argument between a parent and a Delhi Police constable during Sunday’s protest against the city’s awful air quality. In the clip, things heat up when the constable tries to detain two kids—both wearing masks—who came to the protest with their parent.

Delhi Air Pollution Protest Turns Tense as Police Try to Detain Children

You can hear the parent asking, “Bachchon ko arrest karenge aap?” (“Will you arrest children?”) The constable shoots back, “Bachchon ko protest mein leke ayange aap?” (“You’ll bring kids to protest?”) The argument spirals from there. The parent snaps, “Isko saans lene ka adhikaar nahi hai kya?” (“Doesn’t he have the right to breathe?”)

Even children are detained, who were only asking for their right to breathe. India Gate Air Protest. pic.twitter.com/IkglvLCORQ — Vimlendu Jha विमलेंदु झा (@vimlendu) November 9, 2025

Parent Challenges Delhi Police

Environment activist Vimlendu Jha posted the video on his X account. In it, the constable tries to pull the kids away, but their parent holds on tightly and refuses to let go, standing their ground. Someone nearby caught the whole thing on camera, and now the video’s everywhere online. Jha pointed out, “A child is being taken away, claiming that he has no right to protest.”

Thousands of parents and environmental activists gathered at India Gate, demanding the government take action to clean up the city’s air. Plenty of children were there too, many with their moms and dads, all hoping for a breath of clean air.

People say kids are suffering the most from Delhi’s pollution. Their lungs are at risk, and even simple breathing is getting tough. Protesters blame the Delhi government for failing to provide something as basic as clean air.

दिल्ली के इंडिया गेट पर प्रदूषण को रोकने के लिए लोगों का प्रोटेस्ट। पुलिस में कई लोगों को हिरासत में लिया।

बताएं,पोल्युशन के मसले पर लोग प्रोटेस्ट न करें और कोई फालतू टाइप मुद्दे पर लोग जुट जाएँ तो उनका स्वागत करते पुलिस दिख जाएगी pic.twitter.com/QZaHVitzpX — Narendra Nath Mishra (@iamnarendranath) November 9, 2025

Police said they detained several protesters for demonstrating without permission.

MUST READ: ‘Dimaag Ghuma Hua Hai’: Haryana DGP Sparks Debate After Linking Thar SUVs And Bullet Bikes To Notorious Mindset, Calls All Of Them ‘Badmaash’