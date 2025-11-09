LIVE TV
Home > India > 'Bacchon Ko Arrest Karenge Aap?' Parents Clash With Delhi Police During Air Pollution Protest As They Try To Detain Kids At India Gate

A viral video from Delhi’s air pollution protest shows a heated argument between a parent and a police constable after officers tried to detain two masked children. The India Gate demonstration saw thousands demand action for clean air amid worsening pollution.

Heated Exchange Between Parent & Delhi Police As Kids Detained During Pollution Protest In New Delhi (PHOTO: X)
Heated Exchange Between Parent & Delhi Police As Kids Detained During Pollution Protest In New Delhi (PHOTO: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: November 9, 2025 21:51:31 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

A video has surfaced on social media showing a tense argument between a parent and a Delhi Police constable during Sunday’s protest against the city’s awful air quality. In the clip, things heat up when the constable tries to detain two kids—both wearing masks—who came to the protest with their parent.

Delhi Air Pollution Protest Turns Tense as Police Try to Detain Children

You can hear the parent asking, “Bachchon ko arrest karenge aap?” (“Will you arrest children?”) The constable shoots back, “Bachchon ko protest mein leke ayange aap?” (“You’ll bring kids to protest?”) The argument spirals from there. The parent snaps, “Isko saans lene ka adhikaar nahi hai kya?” (“Doesn’t he have the right to breathe?”)

Parent Challenges Delhi Police

Environment activist Vimlendu Jha posted the video on his X account. In it, the constable tries to pull the kids away, but their parent holds on tightly and refuses to let go, standing their ground. Someone nearby caught the whole thing on camera, and now the video’s everywhere online. Jha pointed out, “A child is being taken away, claiming that he has no right to protest.”

Thousands of parents and environmental activists gathered at India Gate, demanding the government take action to clean up the city’s air. Plenty of children were there too, many with their moms and dads, all hoping for a breath of clean air.

People say kids are suffering the most from Delhi’s pollution. Their lungs are at risk, and even simple breathing is getting tough. Protesters blame the Delhi government for failing to provide something as basic as clean air.

Police said they detained several protesters for demonstrating without permission.

First published on: Nov 9, 2025 9:51 PM IST
