'Dimaag Ghuma Hua Hai': Haryana DGP Sparks Debate After Linking Thar SUVs And Bullet Bikes To Notorious Mindset, Calls All Of Them 'Badmaash'

Haryana DGP OP Singh sparked debate after linking Thar SUVs and Bullet motorcycles with a “notorious mindset.” His remarks on reckless driving and vehicle profiling went viral, drawing mixed social media reactions following a deadly Thar crash in Gurugram.

Haryana DGP's remarks were made during an interaction with reporters in Gurugram (PHOTO: X)
Haryana DGP's remarks were made during an interaction with reporters in Gurugram (PHOTO: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: November 9, 2025 14:28:54 IST

'Dimaag Ghuma Hua Hai': Haryana DGP Sparks Debate After Linking Thar SUVs And Bullet Bikes To Notorious Mindset, Calls All Of Them 'Badmaash'

Haryana Director General of Police (DGP) OP Singh triggered an online debate when he associated the likes of Thar SUVs and Bullet motorcycles due to their association with a particular notorious mindset.

His words, said in a meeting with reporters on Saturday, November 8, in Gurugram, have elicited mixed feelings in social media.

Haryana DGP’s Thar-Bullet Remark Triggers Online Debate

When discussing the issue of road safety and profiling of vehicles, the head of the state police department was quoted saying that although the number of vehicles that can be checked during such a routine activity is still not large, some types of vehicles are more apt to the process. “We don’t check all vehicles. How shall we forego it, should it be a Thar? Or when it is a Bullet motorcycle, all the notorious ones drive this type of cars and bikes. The decision to buy a car is a statement of your mentality, Singh explained.

He also complained that most of the Thar drivers, particularly the young ones are risky drivers and they use the vehicle as a symbol of status. The Thar is not a car, it is a statement that goes by saying, this is how I am. It has become a fashion symbol, he said.

Singh also quoted an example of the son of an Assistant Commissioner of Police who killed a person when he was driving a Thar. He desires his son to be set free but the car belongs to him and he therefore is the bad component, he has to take responsibility of the car drivers and the car owners.

Social Media Divided Over Haryana DGP’s Comments

The remarks made by Singh went viral, and people started to support and criticize him at the same time. Other users concurred with his assertions claiming that Thars and Bullets are now considered synonyms of careless driving and abuse of authority.

Thar and Bullet are now the face of goons… the DGP should be praised to have decided to bring them down, one commentator said.

The generalisation was challenged by other people. What number of crimes have been committed with a Bullet? One of the users wrote, I never heard of one being used in murders or chain snatching.

The topic is discussed in the aftermath of a recent Thar crash in Gurugram exit of the National Highway, which left five of six occupants dead, therefore, reviving the issue of reckless driving by such vehicles.

First published on: Nov 9, 2025 2:28 PM IST
QUICK LINKS