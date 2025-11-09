LIVE TV
Home > India > ISIS Recruiter, Murder Convict Caught Using Phones, Watching TV Inside Bengaluru Jail, Shocking Lapse Exposes Security Cracks

Shocking videos from Bengaluru’s Parappana Agrahara Jail show ISIS recruiter Juhad Hameed and convict Umesh Reddy using phones and watching TV inside high-security cells. The viral clips expose corruption and major security lapses, prompting CM Siddaramaiah to order a strict probe.

Published: November 9, 2025 13:50:17 IST

Bengaluru’s Parappana Agrahara Central Jail has recently made some very surprising and shocking disclosures in terms of the security and accountability situation that was happening there, as it has been revealed through the videos that high-risk convicts, including an ISIS recruiter and a serial rapist, have been allowed to use mobile phones and watch TV openly in the high-security area of the jail.

The videos, which sparked a great deal of anger, showing not only a violation of rules but also giving rise to the inference that some of the infamous prisoners might have been treated preferentially. The whole incident has brought a lot of negative attention and disgrace to the Karnataka prison system and has thus necessitated the implementation of immediate and very strict corrective measures.

Inmates’ Digital Access and State of Security

The main person involved in the dispute is Juhad Hameed Shakeel Manna, a notorious ISIS recruiter who was reportedly seen in a video talking with other inmates via a smartphone and a basic phone. Another shocking video depicts Umesh Reddy, a convicted rapist and murderer, relaxing next to a TV in his cell and using a smartphone.

The fact that such communication and entertainment devices are allowed in the prison suggests that there might be some internal corruption and inefficient security audits in that place. The officials have decided to carry out a strong investigation to find out how these gadgets got into the jail and who was responsible for bringing them. The inquiry will also check the timing of the videos, some of which are reportedly from 2023 and 2025.

Accountability Failure and Official Response

This event has received very harsh and unequivocal criticism from both the public and government officials. Karnataka’s Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has taken the matter into his own hands and disclosed that he will be asking for a comprehensive report while also assuring the imposition of strict penalties on the jail officials involved in the significant security lapse. The enormity of the violation indicates a very serious problem of corruption and failure in supervision within the prison administration.

The Parappana Agrahara Jail has been under the spotlight for the second time for the unequal treatment of the inmates and the activities of unauthorized inmates; previously,among others, high-profile prisoners and rowdy-sheeters celebrating their birthdays with mobile phones have been some of the incidents that have gone viral.

The present fumble with an arrested terrorist recruiter and a murder convict, nevertheless, raises the fear that the situation is a national security risk and that hence a total renovation of prison management and the putting in place of a zero-tolerance policy against such grave offenses should be done as a matter of urgency.

First published on: Nov 9, 2025 1:50 PM IST
Tags: Bengaluru jail ISIS recruiter

QUICK LINKS