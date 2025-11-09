Tamil Nadu Shocker: Woman, Lesbian Partner Arrested For Six-Month-Old Baby’s Death, Dark Secret Behind The Tragedy Revealed

A shocking case of murder of an infant has come up from the Krishnagiri district of Tamil Nadu, where authorities detained a woman along with her gay partner for the death of the woman’s six-month-old son.

The post-mortem exam report on the child indicated that death might not be of natural causes which created a suspicion and subsequently an investigation by detectives that ultimately brought to light the gruesome realities. The disaster, rumored to have arisen from the difficulties connected with the covert relationship, has come under a lot of scrutiny and become very public.

Relationship and Motive

It has been reported that a 25-year-old woman who is legally married and has three children, one of whom is a baby boy, was having an affair with another woman from the same village.

It is said that when Suresh started to know about the affair, there were frequent quarrels at home. The inquiry indicates that the murder’s motive was the child, probably regarded as a hindrance to the couple’s relationship, therefore killing him.

Investigation and Confession

On the second of November a baby was found dead which at first was considered a case of natural death due to suffocation. The family got rid of the baby’s body quickly but later on the father came to the police with doubts about the sudden death.

There was an investigation afterwards, and scrutinizing the phone records hinted at the involvement of both the child’s mother and another woman. The mother was said to have smothered the baby at the advice of the other woman. A text message where she confessed her act and a photo of the dead baby were among the proofs that led to their arrest and remand.

Eventually, the baby’s corpse was again buried under the supervision of the authorities so that a post-mortem could take place in order to determine the precise cause of death.

Also Read: Mother And 8-Year-Old Daughter Found Murdered In Rajasthan Home, Police Probe Chilling Robbery