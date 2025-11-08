LIVE TV
Home > India > Mother And 8-Year-Old Daughter Found Murdered In Rajasthan Home, Police Probe Chilling Robbery

A 32-year-old mother and her 8-year-old daughter were found murdered in their Kota home, sparking shock and fear. Police suspect a robbery gone wrong and have launched a high-priority investigation with forensic teams collecting vital evidence. Locals demand justice and better security.

Mother and Daughter Brutally Murdered in Rajasthan, Robbery Suspected (Pc: Freepik representative)
Mother and Daughter Brutally Murdered in Rajasthan, Robbery Suspected (Pc: Freepik representative)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: November 8, 2025 15:35:01 IST

The killing incident of a mother and her daughter has caused a great deal of disbelief among the residents of Hidiyangan in Kota, Rajasthan, where the family had been residing. The unfortunate young victims, a thirty-two-year-old woman together with her little girl, were found dead in their apartment and the numerous cuts on their bodies indicated that there had been a struggle. After the horrible find, law enforcement officials got to the place right away and opened an investigation of high priority. 

The first reports indicate a hideous crime of passion or, more probably, a robbery that went wrong considering the scene’s disturbing nature and the main motive being investigated. The incredible violence of the act, directed at a weak mother and her little child, has mostly caused the local community to be both afraid and furious and to have major concerns about residential security and the audacity of criminals.

Focus on Investigation and Evidence

The Rajasthan Police have quickly set up several teams to find the criminals responsible for this despicable act of double murder. Forensic teams are very carefully gathering proof from the looted home, taking special measures to keep the scene of the crime intact for the sake of important hints.

Among the main lines of investigation are the determination of the missing valuables that would verify the robbery motive, and the examining of the victims’ acquaintances searching for any personal hatred or dispute that might have been masked as a robbery.

The intricacy of the crime calls for a meticulous, multi-pronged method, with modern forensic science strongly used to reconstruct the timeline of events and catch the killers. The community and the traders are watching the police closely and are already demanding justice.

Community Safety and Security Concerns

The killing of a child in such a horrific manner has emerged as the most tragic event that lay open the community safety issues that have been the talk of the day for a long time in the neighborhood.

The  murder case is one where the necessity of better policing and impervious security measures in the residential areas is established. The inhabitants have disclosed their discomfort and anxiety concerning the scenario that has been produced by such a daring crime.

The law enforcement is asking for all the individuals residing in the vicinity of the crime scene to tell everything they have seen, even if it appears unimportant, in connection with any suspicious behavior that might have taken place in the days prior to the killings. The quick resolution of this case is not only important to the victim’s family for the justice they seek but also to the public’s trust in the police being restored during the rise of violent crime.

First published on: Nov 8, 2025 3:35 PM IST
