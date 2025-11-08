Gujarat Horror: 7-Year-Old Girl Dies From Suffocation After Accidentally Locking Herself Inside Closet

A Mehsana district family in Gujarat is mourning until today for an untold tragedy where in a wooden cupboard a 7-year-old girl mistakenly got trapped and suffocated to death. The incident that took place in Kadi town underlined the need to keep a watch on toddlers constantly.

On that day, Aisha , the little girl, was playing alone perhaps even watching TV in the hall while her mom, Swatiben , was doing one of the housework upstairs, washing clothes, and cleaning the terrace. A seemingly harmless moment of play turned into a tragedy when Aisha got into the big wooden cupboard.

Key Details of the Tragic Incident

The neighborhood has been left in disbelief by this unintentional death and it has resulted in the local police’s inquiry. The state police have confirmed that Tusharbhai , the father of the child, was at his work when the tragic event took place. After a few minutes of going upstairs again, Aisha’s mother could not locate her daughter in the house. The mother’s frantic search took her to the wardrobe room, where she found Aisha lying and not responding at all inside.

The child was quickly taken with the help of neighbors to a nearby hospital but was declared dead on arrival due to suffocation which is very unfortunate. The initial investigation reports point out that the child might have crawled into the cupboard while playing and afterwards could not open the door again, resulting in death by asphyxia in this small airtight space.

Parental Vigilance and Safety Measures

The authorities and local officials immediately called out the tragedy asking parents and guardians to be very watchful especially when children are indoors and supposedly occupied. With an unfortunate occurrence like this, it has become very clear that there are hidden dangers even in the most usual and common household items, especially in sealed areas like wardrobes and storage units where curious young kids can get asphyxiated as a big risk.

The Kadi police have filed a case of accidental death and have started a formal investigation to find out all the details surrounding this agonizing loss. Condolences are extended to the Survevanshi family in this very trying period.

