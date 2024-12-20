Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, December 20, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

‘Badge Of Honour’: Congress On FIR Against Rahul Gandhi For Backing Ambedkar

The Congress termed the FIR against Rahul Gandhi as a "badge of honour," accusing the BJP of political vendetta. The Congress leader KC Venugopal said the case was a diversionary tactic to suppress Gandhi's protest defending Ambedkar's legacy amid ongoing political tensions.

‘Badge Of Honour’: Congress On FIR Against Rahul Gandhi For Backing Ambedkar

The Congress party on Friday hit out strongly at the FIR lodged against Rahul Gandhi over the recent scuffle in Parliament. The party called the move a “diversionary tactic” as the FIR was filed over his strong opposition to Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s controversial remarks on Dr. B.R. Ambedkar.

Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal went on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter, in support of Gandhi and stated that his case points to political revenge by the ruling BJP against him. “The FIR against Shri Rahul Gandhi ji is nothing but a diversionary tactic in response to his staunch protest against the Home Minister,” he wrote.

He termed the FIR a “badge of honour” and further added, “A case against him for defending Babasaheb’s legacy is a badge of honour. Rahul ji is already facing 26 FIRs due to the BJP’s political vendetta, and this latest FIR will not deter him or the Congress from standing up against the casteist RSS-BJP regime.”

Venugopal also questioned the inaction on complaints lodged by Congress women MPs. “While the Delhi Police has acted swiftly on the BJP MPs’ complaint, why has no action been taken on the complaints filed by women MPs of the Congress against BJP leaders who physically assaulted them?” he questioned.

The Congress accused the Delhi Police of bias, alleging it overlooked their complaints while acting promptly on the BJP’s allegations.

FIR Details And Allegations

The FIR against Rahul Gandhi was registered by the Delhi Police on Thursday, based on a complaint by BJP MP Hemang Joshi. The BJP accused Gandhi of “physical assault and incitement” during a scuffle in the Parliament premises, demanding charges under sections of attempt to murder and other offenses.

Gandhi has been booked under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including:

  • Section 117: Voluntary causing grievous hurt.
  • Section 125: Acts endangering life or personal safety of others.
  • Section 131: Use of criminal force.
  • Section 351: Criminal intimidation.

The complaint was accompanied by BJP leaders Anurag Thakur and Bansuri Swaraj, who accompanied Joshi to the Parliament Street Police Station.

In return, the Congress also lodged a counter-complaint, where it accused BJP members of misbehaving with party president Mallikarjun Kharge and sought an FIR against them under assault and grievous hurt.

Scuffle In Parliament: What Happened?

The row broke out near Parliament’s Makar Dwar, an entry and exit reserved for lawmakers, as members of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Congress-led INDIA alliance staged concurrent protests over Home Minister Amit Shah’s remarks on Ambedkar.

The scuffle reportedly resulted in injuries to two BJP MPs, with one female MP accusing Rahul Gandhi of intimidation. The BJP alleged that Gandhi’s actions endangered the safety of its members.

The Congress refuted these claims, asserting that BJP legislators deliberately obstructed Gandhi’s path and physically pushed Mallikarjun Kharge, causing a knee injury.

At the core of this political drama lies a larger debate over Ambedkar’s legacy. The Congress has positioned itself as a defender of Ambedkar’s principles, accusing the BJP of distorting his vision. The FIR against Rahul Gandhi has only intensified this ongoing battle, with both sides hurling allegations at each other.

ALSO READ | Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Bans Protests at Parliament After Scuffle Between NDA And INDIA MPs

Filed under

Parliament Rahul Gandhi

Advertisement

Also Read

Putin Advices Alternative To Porn, After Suggesting Employees To Use Lunch Breaks For Sex

Putin Advices Alternative To Porn, After Suggesting Employees To Use Lunch Breaks For Sex

VIRAL VIDEO: Watch Colombian Lawmaker Vaping During Healthcare Debate In Parliament, Apologizes After Getting Caught

VIRAL VIDEO: Watch Colombian Lawmaker Vaping During Healthcare Debate In Parliament, Apologizes After Getting Caught

Delhi AQI Stands In ‘Severe Category’ At 430 Today

Delhi AQI Stands In ‘Severe Category’ At 430 Today

Jaipur CNG Blast: 4 Killed In Massive Fire

Jaipur CNG Blast: 4 Killed In Massive Fire

Test Retirement Looms? Rohit, Virat Under Pressure After Ashwin’s SHOCKING Exit

Test Retirement Looms? Rohit, Virat Under Pressure After Ashwin’s SHOCKING Exit

Entertainment

Fun Facts About David Corenswet, Actor Playing The New Superman

Fun Facts About David Corenswet, Actor Playing The New Superman

OnlyFans Model Lily Phillips Begs Women To Help Her Bed 1,000 Men In 24 hours : ‘Send Husbands & Boyfriends’

OnlyFans Model Lily Phillips Begs Women To Help Her Bed 1,000 Men In 24 hours

Lilly Jay Reflects on Life After Divorce from Wicked Star Ethan Slater

Lilly Jay Reflects on Life After Divorce from Wicked Star Ethan Slater

Billie Eilish Proud Of Completing Her Goal Of ‘Having Good SEX’ In 2024 Months After Vowing To Never Talk About Her Sexuality

Billie Eilish Proud Of Completing Her Goal Of ‘Having Good SEX’ In 2024 Months After

Who Is Krypto The Superdog And When Did He First Appear In Comics? James Gunn New Superman Character Steals The Spotlight

Who Is Krypto The Superdog And When Did He First Appear In Comics? James Gunn

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Planning To Enjoy Christmas And New Year But Can’t Spend Big? Here’s How You Can SAVE With These Secret Tips

Planning To Enjoy Christmas And New Year But Can’t Spend Big? Here’s How You Can

Top Mental Health Trends In The Workplace For 2024

Top Mental Health Trends In The Workplace For 2024

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox