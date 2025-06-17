Bangalore Narcotics Unit Nabs Foreign Drug Peddler With Large MDMA Haul

The Narcotics Control Unit of the Central Crime Branch (CCB), Bangalore City, in a joint operation with Avalahalli Police, arrested a foreign national for allegedly peddling banned narcotics. Police seized 600 grams of white MDMA crystals valued at ₹1.2 crore from his possession.

Acting on a tip-off, CCB officials registered a case at Avalahalli Police Station on June 12 and raided a house in K. Dommasandra village. The accused, whose identity remains undisclosed, was found with the prohibited substance.

During interrogation, the suspect admitted purchasing the drugs from unknown sources at a low price and selling them at higher rates for illegal profits. After three days in police custody, he was produced before the court on June 16 and remanded to judicial custody.

The operation was carried out by a joint team of the CCB’s Narcotics Control Unit and Avalahalli Police. Investigations are ongoing.

(From ANI)

