Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, December 4, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Bangladesh Writer Taslima Nasreen Calls Bangladesh As ‘Land Of Jihadis’, Questions Delay In Bail Of Chinmoy K Das

Bangladeshi author Taslima Nasreen has sharply criticized the delay in granting bail to Chinmoy Krishna Das, a former ISKCON priest, who was arrested under controversial circumstances.

Bangladesh Writer Taslima Nasreen Calls Bangladesh As ‘Land Of Jihadis’, Questions Delay In Bail Of Chinmoy K Das

Bangladeshi author Taslima Nasreen has sharply criticized the delay in granting bail to Chinmoy Krishna Das, a former ISKCON priest, who was arrested under controversial circumstances. Nasreen, expressing outrage on social media, accused the Bangladeshi authorities of harboring “Hindu hatred,” citing that no lawyer in Bangladesh is willing to represent Das. She also condemned the situation as part of a broader agenda to undermine Hindu identity, calling the nation a “land of jihadists.”

Sharing on the social media handle X, she said, “There is no lawyer in Bangladesh to stand for Chinmoy Krishna Das. This sentence alone is enough to understand the Hindu hatred in the land of jihadists. Chinmoy Krishna Das’s lawyer was beaten and sent to the hospital. Measures have been taken to ensure that no one defends Chinmoy Krishna Das. The accusations against Chinmoy are all false and fabricated. The purpose of keeping Chinmoy in jail is to violate his human rights and to undermine Hindu awakening. The jihadists want to make their land free of Hindus. They are working towards their goal.”

The case took a violent turn when Regan Acharya, the lawyer who had represented Chinmoy Das at the court hearing on the day of his arrest, was reportedly “brutally attacked.” According to ISKCON Kolkata, Acharya was assaulted and his chambers were vandalized after the hearing. In response, ISKCON Kolkata’s vice president, Radharamn Das, shared videos of the aftermath on social media, drawing further attention to the escalating tensions surrounding the case.

The bail hearing, originally scheduled at the Chattogram court, has been postponed to January 2, prolonging the legal limbo for Chinmoy Krishna Das. Nasreen has expressed concerns that this delay is part of a deliberate attempt to suppress Hindu voices and violate human rights, with accusations against Chinmoy Das being “false and fabricated.” She believes the situation is part of a larger pattern of religious intolerance in the country.

This controversy has brought attention to the broader issues of religious persecution and the challenges faced by minority groups in Bangladesh, particularly Hindus. The delay in granting bail and the reported violence against the defense lawyer have intensified calls for greater protection of legal rights and religious freedom in the region.

Also Read: Sukhbir Singh Badal Escapes Gunfire Attack At Golden Temple Entrance

Filed under

Bangladesh Violence Chinmoy Krishna Das Delay In Bail Of Chinmoy K Das Land Of Jihadis Taslima Nasreen

Advertisement

Also Read

US Approves $1.2 Billion MH-60R Helicopter Deal With India: Here’s Why It’s Important

US Approves $1.2 Billion MH-60R Helicopter Deal With India: Here’s Why It’s Important

Will Ron DeSantis Replace Pete Hegseth As US Defense Secretary Nominee?

Will Ron DeSantis Replace Pete Hegseth As US Defense Secretary Nominee?

Haaland Criticized Amid City Struggles; Guardiola Defends Him

Haaland Criticized Amid City Struggles; Guardiola Defends Him

Indian Student Stabbed To Death In Sarnia, Canada; Suspect Arrested

Indian Student Stabbed To Death In Sarnia, Canada; Suspect Arrested

Viral: Telangana Residents Mistake Earthquake Tremors for Monkey Mischief

Viral: Telangana Residents Mistake Earthquake Tremors for Monkey Mischief

Entertainment

Who Is OJ Simpson’s Former Bodyguard Who Has Made New SHOCKING Allegations Of His Murder Confession Recording?

Who Is OJ Simpson’s Former Bodyguard Who Has Made New SHOCKING Allegations Of His Murder

When Did Sabrina Carpenter And Barry Keoghan First Meet? Full Relationship Timeline As They Split After A Year Of Dating

When Did Sabrina Carpenter And Barry Keoghan First Meet? Full Relationship Timeline As They Split

Billboard Greatest Pop Star Of 21st Century: Here’s How Taylor Swift Reacted After Losing The No.1 Spot To Beyonce

Billboard Greatest Pop Star Of 21st Century: Here’s How Taylor Swift Reacted After Losing The

Eminem Once Called His Mother Debbie Nelson A Selfish Bi**h On A Song, Rapping, ‘Hope You F**kin Burn In Hell’

Eminem Once Called His Mother Debbie Nelson A Selfish Bi**h On A Song, Rapping, ‘Hope

Why Is Japan Recalling Godric Gryffindor’s Sword Replicas From The Harry Potter Franchise?

Why Is Japan Recalling Godric Gryffindor’s Sword Replicas From The Harry Potter Franchise?

Advertisement

Lifestyle

How Teenage Binge Drinking Triggers Risky Behavior And Brain Damage

How Teenage Binge Drinking Triggers Risky Behavior And Brain Damage

Why Frozen Pizza May Be Worse For Your Health Than You Think – Study

Why Frozen Pizza May Be Worse For Your Health Than You Think – Study

5 Stunning Beaches Near Delhi For A Relaxing Escape – CHECK IT OUT HERE

5 Stunning Beaches Near Delhi For A Relaxing Escape – CHECK IT OUT HERE

Not LOVE, Not HOPE—This 4-Letter Word Is Key To Start Your Dream Honeymoon

Not LOVE, Not HOPE—This 4-Letter Word Is Key To Start Your Dream Honeymoon

No Set Bedtime? Is Your Sleep Schedule Putting Your Heart At Risk?

No Set Bedtime? Is Your Sleep Schedule Putting Your Heart At Risk?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox