Bangladeshi author Taslima Nasreen has sharply criticized the delay in granting bail to Chinmoy Krishna Das, a former ISKCON priest, who was arrested under controversial circumstances. Nasreen, expressing outrage on social media, accused the Bangladeshi authorities of harboring “Hindu hatred,” citing that no lawyer in Bangladesh is willing to represent Das. She also condemned the situation as part of a broader agenda to undermine Hindu identity, calling the nation a “land of jihadists.”

Sharing on the social media handle X, she said, “There is no lawyer in Bangladesh to stand for Chinmoy Krishna Das. This sentence alone is enough to understand the Hindu hatred in the land of jihadists. Chinmoy Krishna Das’s lawyer was beaten and sent to the hospital. Measures have been taken to ensure that no one defends Chinmoy Krishna Das. The accusations against Chinmoy are all false and fabricated. The purpose of keeping Chinmoy in jail is to violate his human rights and to undermine Hindu awakening. The jihadists want to make their land free of Hindus. They are working towards their goal.”

There is no lawyer in Bangladesh to stand for Chinmoy Krishna Das. This sentence alone is enough to understand the Hindu hatred in the land of jihadists. Chinmoy Krishna Das's lawyer was beaten and sent to the hospital. Measures have been taken to ensure that no one defends…

The case took a violent turn when Regan Acharya, the lawyer who had represented Chinmoy Das at the court hearing on the day of his arrest, was reportedly “brutally attacked.” According to ISKCON Kolkata, Acharya was assaulted and his chambers were vandalized after the hearing. In response, ISKCON Kolkata’s vice president, Radharamn Das, shared videos of the aftermath on social media, drawing further attention to the escalating tensions surrounding the case.

The bail hearing, originally scheduled at the Chattogram court, has been postponed to January 2, prolonging the legal limbo for Chinmoy Krishna Das. Nasreen has expressed concerns that this delay is part of a deliberate attempt to suppress Hindu voices and violate human rights, with accusations against Chinmoy Das being “false and fabricated.” She believes the situation is part of a larger pattern of religious intolerance in the country.

This controversy has brought attention to the broader issues of religious persecution and the challenges faced by minority groups in Bangladesh, particularly Hindus. The delay in granting bail and the reported violence against the defense lawyer have intensified calls for greater protection of legal rights and religious freedom in the region.

