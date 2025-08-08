Bank Holiday Today: Everything You Need to Know

Bank Holiday Today?

Banks in Gangtok, as per the state-wise list of holidays published by the Reserve Bank of India, are also set to observe a holiday on Friday, August 8, 2025, in honor of Tendong Lho Rum Faat. It will be a usual working day in the banks all over the rest of India.

What Is Tendong Lho Rum Faat?

It is a traditional Lepcha festival in Sikkim that aims at showing appreciation to an ideology that guarded the community during times of disaster in Mount Tendong. It is also the day when prayers are offered towards the good health, harmony, and prosperity of the people. According to the state-wise holiday list released by the Reserve Bank of India, all the banks in Gangtok will be closed on this day, but banking services remain normal in the other parts of India.

When Are Banks Usually Closed?

In India, the banks do not operate on some days to celebrate national, religious, and regional events. They operate on a weekend system too; they are closed during the second and fourth Saturdays, and they are open during the first, third, and fifth Saturdays of the month. Another government regulation that governs the use of cheques, promissory notes, and various such instruments is the provisions of the Negotiable Instruments Act that are published in a holiday calendar by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) annually. On these specified holidays, the activities related to such instruments are not available, but digital banking services are usually not affected.

When Is The Next Bank Holiday?

The next bank holiday falls tomorrow, Saturday, August 9, 2025, when banks in several parts of the country will remain closed for Raksha Bandhan. The bond between a brother and a sister is very strong, as evidenced by the fact that they do it by making use of a rakhi, which is tied together, as well as presenting gifts to each other, which is an event celebrated as a festival.

Is Online Banking Accessible?

Customers are able to keep using the services of online banking all over the country, even during bank holidays. Services like NEFT/RTGS transfer of funds, demand draft, and cheque book still exist. There is a card service to credit, debit, and ATM cards, and to several account-related requests such as maintenance of accounts, fixing up standing instructions, and locker application.