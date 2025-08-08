LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan
LIVE TV
Home > India > Bank Holiday Today: Everything You Need to Know

Bank Holiday Today: Everything You Need to Know

Banks in Gangtok close on August 8, 2025, for Tendong Lho Rum Faat, with the next holiday on August 9 for Raksha Bandhan. Online banking remains available nationwide during bank holidays.

Bank Holiday Today (Image Credit: Pinterest)
Bank Holiday Today (Image Credit: Pinterest)

Published By: Kanisha Aggarwal
Published: August 8, 2025 10:59:50 IST

Bank Holiday Today?

Banks in Gangtok, as per the state-wise list of holidays published by the Reserve Bank of India, are also set to observe a holiday on Friday, August 8, 2025, in honor of Tendong Lho Rum Faat. It will be a usual working day in the banks all over the rest of India. 

What Is Tendong Lho Rum Faat?

It is a traditional Lepcha festival in Sikkim that aims at showing appreciation to an ideology that guarded the community during times of disaster in Mount Tendong. It is also the day when prayers are offered towards the good health, harmony, and prosperity of the people. According to the state-wise holiday list released by the Reserve Bank of India, all the banks in Gangtok will be closed on this day, but banking services remain normal in the other parts of India.

When Are Banks Usually Closed?

In India, the banks do not operate on some days to celebrate national, religious, and regional events. They operate on a weekend system too; they are closed during the second and fourth Saturdays, and they are open during the first, third, and fifth Saturdays of the month. Another government regulation that governs the use of cheques, promissory notes, and various such instruments is the provisions of the Negotiable Instruments Act that are published in a holiday calendar by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) annually. On these specified holidays, the activities related to such instruments are not available, but digital banking services are usually not affected.

When Is The Next Bank Holiday? 

The next bank holiday falls tomorrow, Saturday, August 9, 2025, when banks in several parts of the country will remain closed for Raksha Bandhan. The bond between a brother and a sister is very strong, as evidenced by the fact that they do it by making use of a rakhi, which is tied together, as well as presenting gifts to each other, which is an event celebrated as a festival.

Is Online Banking Accessible? 

Customers are able to keep using the services of online banking all over the country, even during bank holidays. Services like NEFT/RTGS transfer of funds, demand draft, and cheque book still exist. There is a card service to credit, debit, and ATM cards, and to several account-related requests such as maintenance of accounts, fixing up standing instructions, and locker application.

Tags: home-hero-pos-7

RELATED News

Who Is Manipur’s Adaso Kapesa? First Woman Officer In Special Protection Group (SPG), Who Made History Guarding PM Modi In UK
Breaking: Huma Qureshi’s Cousin Killed In Delhi Over Parking Dispute Near Delhi’s Nizamuddin
IAF Airlifts 18 CRPF Jawans To Hospital After Their Bus Skidded Off Road, Three Killed
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami Donates His One Month’s Salary For Relief Work After Cloudburst
NCERT Adds Chapters On Field Marshal Manekshaw, Brigadier Usman, Major Somnath Sharma To Its Syllabus

LATEST NEWS

Banwari Paswan
Kapil Sharma’s Canada Café Targeted Again Amid Gang Threats Over Salman Khan Invitation
8 Years Of Pain, 1 Moment Of Glory: Will Natalya Finally Win WWE’s Top Prize?
NewsX Exclusive – “They Meant to Kill Him”: Huma Qureshi’s Cousin Murdered in Cold Blood
Bansidhar Singh
Armenia, Azerbaijan To Sign Peace Pact At White House Soon? Here’s What US President Donald Trump Said
Sparks Fly Between Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda in Viral Clip – Watch What Everyone’s Talking About
Bandana Singh
Bandana Devi
Bandan Kumar Singh
Bank Holiday Today: Everything You Need to Know

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Bank Holiday Today: Everything You Need to Know

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Bank Holiday Today: Everything You Need to Know
Bank Holiday Today: Everything You Need to Know
Bank Holiday Today: Everything You Need to Know
Bank Holiday Today: Everything You Need to Know

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?