PSL 2026 Points Table After Karachi Kings Beat Lahore Qalandars: Check Latest Standings On April 23 — HYK, MS, LQ, QG, PSZ, ISU, KK, RAP

PSL 2026 Standings: Karachi Kings kept their playoff hopes alive with a dramatic five-wicket victory over Lahore Qalandars in a high-scoring Pakistan Super League clash. Chasing 200, Karachi reached 203 for 5 thanks to a sensational late assault from Khushdil Shah and a composed unbeaten half-century from David Warner.

Lahore Qalandars posted a strong total of 199 for 6 after impressive knocks from Fakhar Zaman and Abdullah Shafique. The pair laid a solid platform with a 110-run partnership, putting Karachi under pressure early in the contest. Fakhar scored 61, while Shafique added 62 as the Kings struggled to break through during the first half of the innings.

However, Karachi fought back well in the middle overs. Moeen Ali produced a clever spell of 2 for 26, while Hasan Ali kept things tight to slow Lahore’s momentum. In the closing stages, cameos from Daniel Sams, Sikandar Raza, and Shaheen Afridi helped the Qalandars push their total close to the 200-run mark.

Karachi’s chase began poorly as Lahore’s bowlers struck early. Ubaid Shah removed Jason Roy with a sharp short ball before dismissing Reeza Hendricks in similar fashion. Salman Ali Agha also fell cheaply, leaving Karachi in trouble and the required run rate climbing rapidly.

David Warner then steadied the innings with a captain’s knock. The experienced opener remained calm under pressure, rotating strike and finding boundaries when needed. He found support from Moeen Ali, whose quick cameo shifted the momentum. Moeen attacked the spinners confidently and helped bring the equation back under control before falling to Ubaid Shah.

Azam Khan then played a useful hand, striking boundaries against Shaheen Afridi and keeping Karachi in touch with the target. But with wickets falling and pressure mounting, the game still looked tilted in Lahore’s favour heading into the final overs.

That was when Khushdil Shah produced one of the most explosive finishes of the season. Walking in with Karachi still needing plenty, the left-hander tore into Lahore’s pace attack. He smashed Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf for 37 runs from the final 10 deliveries, completely changing the contest in a matter of moments.

Khushdil finished unbeaten on 44 from just 14 balls, hitting boundaries at will, while Warner stayed till the end with an unbeaten 63 off 44 deliveries. Karachi eventually sealed victory with five wickets in hand.

The win ended Karachi’s losing run and revived their campaign, while Lahore Qalandars were left to regret not defending what had looked like a winning total for most of the evening.

PSL 2026 Points Table

Rank Team P W L NR Pts NRR 1 Peshawar Zalmi (Q) 9 8 0 1 17 +2.645 2 Multan Sultans (Q) 9 6 3 0 12 +0.450 3 Islamabad United 8 4 3 1 9 +1.082 4 Hyderabad Knights 8 4 4 0 8 -0.367 5 Lahore Qalandars 9 4 5 0 8 -0.558 6 Karachi Kings 9 4 5 0 8 -1.063 7 Quetta Gladiators 9 3 6 0 6 -0.355 8 Rawalpindi Royals (E) 9 1 8 0 2 -1.330

Points table updated after Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars PSL 2026 match on April 23