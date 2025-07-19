Bank Of Baroda Manager Dies By Suicide At Baramati Branch In Pune, Cites Work Stress In Note

A senior official at a public-sector bank died by suicide late Thursday night inside his bank branch, police have confirmed. The tragedy, believed to be driven by work-related stress, occurred around 10 pm when the man, in his late forties, was serving out his notice period.

Notice Period Marked by Pressure

According to the Baramati police, the chief manager had resigned on July 11 citing health concerns and excessive workload. On the night of the incident, he asked staff to leave after banking hours, ensuring the branch was closed. The security guard departed around 9:30 pm. Police indicated he had requested a rope from a colleague before staying back alone.

Disturbing Discovery by Wife

The man’s wife became concerned when he failed to return home and did not respond to calls. Arriving at the still-lit branch around midnight, she raised an alarm. Staff arrived and opened the premises to find him hanging from the ceiling—a scene later captured on CCTV.

Suicide Note Cites Work Pressure

The police found a note at the scene that blamed overwhelming job stress for his death. The note did not mention a specific individual so it appears that the burden of responsibilities was a factor. Investigators reported my man was under medical treatment at the time of death.

The authorities have registered a case, and they are conducting an investigation into the circumstances that lead to this tragic event.

Mental Health Resources Available

Sometimes discussing suicide is difficult, but we must always remember it is preventable. If you are upset or know someone who is, please reach out to mental health professionals right away.Free helplines in India include:

Aasra (Mumbai): 022 2754 6669

Sneha India Foundation (Chennai): +91 44 2464 0050

Sanjivini Society (Delhi): 011 2431 1918

Roshni Foundation (Secunderabad): 040 6620 2000

ONE LIFE: 78930 78930

SEVA: 09441 778290

ALSO READ: Sharda University Student Dies By Suicide In Greater Noida Hostel; Police Detain Two For Questioning