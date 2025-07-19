LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Coldplay Concert Andy Byron Barack Obama donald trump Bill Clinton Buff Bagwell delhi Ahaan panday Patna Hospital Shootout Case Coldplay Concert Andy Byron Barack Obama donald trump Bill Clinton Buff Bagwell delhi Ahaan panday Patna Hospital Shootout Case Coldplay Concert Andy Byron Barack Obama donald trump Bill Clinton Buff Bagwell delhi Ahaan panday Patna Hospital Shootout Case Coldplay Concert Andy Byron Barack Obama donald trump Bill Clinton Buff Bagwell delhi Ahaan panday Patna Hospital Shootout Case
Live TV
TRENDING |
Coldplay Concert Andy Byron Barack Obama donald trump Bill Clinton Buff Bagwell delhi Ahaan panday Patna Hospital Shootout Case Coldplay Concert Andy Byron Barack Obama donald trump Bill Clinton Buff Bagwell delhi Ahaan panday Patna Hospital Shootout Case Coldplay Concert Andy Byron Barack Obama donald trump Bill Clinton Buff Bagwell delhi Ahaan panday Patna Hospital Shootout Case Coldplay Concert Andy Byron Barack Obama donald trump Bill Clinton Buff Bagwell delhi Ahaan panday Patna Hospital Shootout Case
Home > India > Bank Of Baroda Manager Dies By Suicide At Baramati Branch In Pune, Cites Work Stress In Note

Bank Of Baroda Manager Dies By Suicide At Baramati Branch In Pune, Cites Work Stress In Note

A senior bank official in Baramati, Pune, died by suicide during his notice period after resigning on health grounds. He stayed late at the branch, asked staff to leave, and his wife found him hanging. A note blamed work stress. He was under medical care. Delhi helpline numbers included. A police case is in progress.

Senior bank official dies by suicide at Baramati branch, citing work stress in note.
Senior bank official dies by suicide at Baramati branch, citing work stress in note.

Published By: Lavanya R
Last Updated: July 19, 2025 11:18:31 IST

A senior official at a public-sector bank died by suicide late Thursday night inside his bank branch, police have confirmed. The tragedy, believed to be driven by work-related stress, occurred around 10 pm when the man, in his late forties, was serving out his notice period.

Notice Period Marked by Pressure

According to the Baramati police, the chief manager had resigned on July 11 citing health concerns and excessive workload. On the night of the incident, he asked staff to leave after banking hours, ensuring the branch was closed. The security guard departed around 9:30 pm. Police indicated he had requested a rope from a colleague before staying back alone.

Disturbing Discovery by Wife

The man’s wife became concerned when he failed to return home and did not respond to calls. Arriving at the still-lit branch around midnight, she raised an alarm. Staff arrived and opened the premises to find him hanging from the ceiling—a scene later captured on CCTV.

Suicide Note Cites Work Pressure

The police found a note at the scene that blamed overwhelming job stress for his death. The note did not mention a specific individual so it appears that the burden of responsibilities was a factor. Investigators reported my man was under medical treatment at the time of death. 

The authorities have registered a case, and they are conducting an investigation into the circumstances that lead to this tragic event.

Mental Health Resources Available

Sometimes discussing suicide is difficult, but we must always remember it is preventable. If you are upset or know someone who is, please reach out to mental health professionals right away.Free helplines in India include:

  • Aasra (Mumbai): 022 2754 6669

  • Sneha India Foundation (Chennai): +91 44 2464 0050

  • Sanjivini Society (Delhi): 011 2431 1918

  • Roshni Foundation (Secunderabad): 040 6620 2000

  • ONE LIFE: 78930 78930

  • SEVA: 09441 778290

ALSO READ: Sharda University Student Dies By Suicide In Greater Noida Hostel; Police Detain Two For Questioning

Tags: bank manager suicide punebaramati bank suicidechief manager suicide branchwork stress suicide note

More News

Passing Degrees and Vibe Checks: IIT Ropar Prof Steals the Show
Bomb Threat Shocks 40 Bengaluru Schools; CM Promises New Law To Tackle Hoax Emails
Astronomer CEO, HR Chief Seen Liplocked Before Being Caught On Coldplay’s Kiss Cam, New Video Shows
Real Madrid Prodigy Endrick Stuns Fans With Wedding News
Mumbai Ola, Uber, Rapido Strike Day 5: What Drivers Are Demanding And When Will It End?
Trump Claims ‘Five Jets Were Shot Down’ During Indo-Pak Clash In May
Blue Dragon Series Awards Mix-Up: Lee Jun-Young Apologizes To Lee Jun-Hyuk
Airtel Offers Free 1-Year Perplexity Pro Subscription: What Are The Benefits And How Can You Claim It?
Bank Of Baroda Manager Dies By Suicide At Baramati Branch In Pune, Cites Work Stress In Note
Naseer Hussain Defends Mohammed Siraj Says ‘Aggression Isn’t A Crime’
Bank Of Baroda Manager Dies By Suicide At Baramati Branch In Pune, Cites Work Stress In Note

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Bank Of Baroda Manager Dies By Suicide At Baramati Branch In Pune, Cites Work Stress In Note

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Bank Of Baroda Manager Dies By Suicide At Baramati Branch In Pune, Cites Work Stress In Note
Bank Of Baroda Manager Dies By Suicide At Baramati Branch In Pune, Cites Work Stress In Note
Bank Of Baroda Manager Dies By Suicide At Baramati Branch In Pune, Cites Work Stress In Note
Bank Of Baroda Manager Dies By Suicide At Baramati Branch In Pune, Cites Work Stress In Note

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?