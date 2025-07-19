LIVE TV
Sharda University Student Dies By Suicide In Greater Noida Hostel; Police Detain Two For Questioning

A female Sharda University student in Greater Noida died by suicide in her hostel on July 18. Police registered an FIR and detained two people for questioning. Students protested against the university’s handling, but tensions were calmed.

Published By: Lavanya R
Last Updated: July 19, 2025 10:48:30 IST

A female student at Sharda University in Greater Noida allegedly died of suicide in the hostel on Friday, July 18, 2025. The incident created unrest among the students, motivational police action and ongoing investigation.

According to an Ani report, police became aware of the tragic incident from the jurisdiction of the Knowledge Park police station. Greater Noida Adcp Sudhir Kumar confirmed that the body was discovered inside the University Lord’s premises.

“On July 18, 2025, the Knowledge Park police became aware that a student of a student died at a hostel in Sharda University. Police reached the place and operated ‘Panchayatnam’. The girl’s family reached the place,” Adcp Kumar told Ani.

Based on the family complaint, a first information report (FIR) has been registered under appropriate classes. As part of the investigation, two people have been remanded in custody for questioning in relation to the case. His identity and roles have not yet been revealed.

ADCP Kumar said the incident caused the visual movement among fellow students, many of whom expressed anger against the administration of the university. However, the situation was eventually brought under the control of the authorities.

Kumar said, “The students were pacified. The situation is now under control, and further legal and procedural measures are ongoing.”

So far, Sharda University has not issued any official statement about the incident.

This heartbreaking case is increasing concern for mental health in educational institutions throughout India. The causes behind the student’s suicide are unclear and are currently under investigation.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health or suicidal thoughts, please reach out for help.

Helplines in India:
📞 Sumaitri (Delhi): 011-23389090
📞 Sneha Foundation (Chennai): 044-24640050

ALSO READ: Model San Rechal Dies By Suicide at 26; Police Suspect Financial And Personal Pressure

Tags: Greater Noida student deathpolice detain twoSharda University suicidestudent hostel suicide

Sharda University Student Dies By Suicide In Greater Noida Hostel; Police Detain Two For Questioning

