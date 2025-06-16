Bathtub, Pool Found Inside 11,000 Sq Ft Illegal Temple in Gujarat, Authorities Launch Probe As Owners Go Missing

Authorities in Gujarat’s Jamnagar have demolished an illegally constructed religious structure that had been built on approximately 11,000 square feet of land.

The demolition took place in the Bachchu Nagar area, where several unauthorized buildings were also razed.

Luxurious Amenities Found Inside Religious Site

During the demolition, police were shocked to discover luxurious amenities within the so-called religious complex.

These included a bathtub, a swimming pool, and multiple spacious rooms—features highly unusual for a place of worship. The discovery has raised serious suspicions about the true purpose of the building.

Religious Site Suspected of Being Used for Illegal Activities

According to Jamnagar Superintendent of Police Premsukh Delu, the illegal construction had disrupted the natural flow of the Naagmati River.

The structure’s presence triggered an encroachment drive to restore the river’s path. Authorities suspect the building was being used for unlawful activities, although a formal investigation is still underway.

Mysterious Funding and Restricted Access Raise Questions

Adding to the mystery, officials found a notice claiming that no money was accepted at the religious site, prompting questions about how such lavish infrastructure was financed.

A separate room with a state-of-the-art bathtub was found with a sign stating that no outsiders were allowed inside, further intensifying suspicions.

The individuals responsible for the construction and operation of the illegal religious site are currently untraceable. Police have launched a manhunt to locate them and determine the full extent of activities carried out at the site. Investigations are ongoing.