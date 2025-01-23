A tragic incident unfolded in Bengaluru on Thursday when a 39-year-old man set himself on fire in front of his wife’s residence after she refused to withdraw their divorce petition.

A tragic incident unfolded in Bengaluru on Thursday when a 39-year-old man set himself on fire in front of his wife’s residence after she refused to withdraw their divorce petition. The shocking act of self-immolation has left the local community in disbelief, and police are now investigating the circumstances surrounding the death.

Husband In Karnataka Sets Himself On Fire; Here’s Why

The deceased has been identified as Manjunath, a 39-year-old resident of Kunigal town near Bengaluru. Manjunath, who was a cab owner, had been married to his wife since 2013. The couple had lived together in Bengaluru after their marriage, and they shared a 9-year-old son.

Over the years, the couple began facing marital issues, and Manjunath eventually moved out of their home two years ago. Following their separation, both Manjunath and his wife filed for divorce, and the case was under legal proceedings in court. Despite their separation, Manjunath made an emotional plea to his wife, hoping to reconcile and convince her to withdraw the divorce petition.

Desperate Attempt to Save the Marriage

On the day of the tragic incident, Manjunath went to his wife’s residence, hoping to convince her to call off the divorce. However, when he asked her to withdraw the petition, his wife refused. According to the police, she told him directly that she had endured significant emotional and personal turmoil during their marriage, which led her to pursue the divorce.

In response to his wife’s rejection, Manjunath tragically resorted to an extreme measure. Police stated that he arrived at the corridor of his wife’s house with a can of petrol, poured it over himself, and set himself on fire. He died on the spot from the injuries caused by the flames.

Family’s Allegations and Bengaluru Police Investigation

Following the incident, Manjunath’s parents have expressed deep grief and anger, alleging that their son’s death was caused by his wife’s actions. They believe that she is responsible for the circumstances that led to the tragic act. In response, the Jnanabharthi police have registered a case and are investigating the matter further to determine the exact cause and any potential role of the wife in the tragedy.

A Series of Tragic Suicides in Bengaluru

This incident follows a string of disturbing cases in Bengaluru involving suicides that appear to be connected to marital disputes. Earlier, the city witnessed the suicide of tech professional Atul Subhash, who took his own life after reportedly being tortured by his wife, Nikita Singhania, over a demand for a ₹3 crore settlement in their divorce case. His tragic death caused widespread public outrage and raised concerns about similar issues in other cases.

In another heartbreaking incident in December 2024, a police officer also committed suicide, allegedly due to harassment by his wife and her family, similar to the cases involving Manjunath and Atul Subhash.