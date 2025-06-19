Bengaluru International Airport Receives Bomb Threat, Email Says Bombs Planted At 2 Locations

Security was ramped up at Kempegowda International Airport late Wednesday night after a bomb threat email triggered panic among authorities and passengers. The email, which claimed that two bombs had been planted inside the airport, turned out to be a false alarm, but not before it prompted an intense security response.

According to police officials, the threat was taken seriously from the moment it arrived in the airport’s inbox.

The Threat: “Plan A” and “Plan B” Bombs

The email, which appeared to be sent by someone claiming to be a terrorist, said that there were two explosive devices planted at the airport. It described one device as part of “Plan A”, while the second was allegedly a backup bomb, labeled “Plan B”, in case the first one failed to go off.

The message specifically mentioned that one of the bombs was hidden inside a pipeline in a toilet somewhere on the airport premises.

This led airport security and central intelligence agencies to launch a full-scale inspection, combing through terminals, restrooms, pipelines, and other sensitive areas with sniffer dogs and bomb detection equipment.

Full Security Sweep Finds No Explosives

After several hours of checking every corner of the airport, authorities confirmed that no explosives or suspicious items were found. The search operation was eventually called off, and the situation was declared safe. “It was a hoax. No bombs or explosive material were found during the search,” a senior police officer said after the sweep concluded.

Police File Case, Hunt for Email Sender

A formal case has now been registered against the unknown sender of the email. Police are working with cybercrime investigators to trace where the email came from and who sent it.

Officials say the act may have been aimed at creating panic or testing airport security systems. “An investigation is underway. We are trying to trace the IP address and identify the sender,” police said, adding that serious charges will be pressed against the accused once they are caught.

Flight Operations Continue Without Major Disruptions

Despite the tense few hours, airport operations remained largely unaffected. Flights took off along with landed as scheduled, although some passengers reported that security guards were more present also checked baggage more.

Airport authorities said passenger safety remained the top priority and all necessary protocols were followed with speed.

Officials have warned about fake bomb threats causing unnecessary panic. They also may divert both police and emergency services away from actual real emergencies, which is a serious crime. “This kind of hoax causes alarm and wastes critical resources. We will take strict action,” a police spokesperson added.