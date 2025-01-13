Home
Monday, January 13, 2025
Bengaluru Slips To Third Place Globally For Slowest Traffic Flow

Bengaluru has been ranked the world’s third slowest city in the 2024 TomTom Traffic Index, with an average travel time of 30 minutes for 10 kilometers. Kolkata leads India in congestion, while Pune joins the global slow city ranking.

Bengaluru’s infamous traffic congestion has once again garnered international attention. As per the 2024 TomTom Traffic Index, Bengaluru ranks as the third slowest city worldwide, trailing only Barranquilla, Colombia, and Kolkata, India. The report, issued by the Dutch firm TomTom, tracks traffic patterns globally and highlights the city’s growing transportation crisis.

The study reveals that the average time taken to travel 10 kilometers in Bengaluru is 30 minutes and 10 seconds, a 50-second increase from 2023. Comparatively, Barranquilla records an average travel time of 36 minutes and six seconds, while Kolkata stands at 34 minutes and 33 seconds. Pune has also made its debut on the global slow city list, securing the fourth spot.

Kolkata Tops in India; Bengaluru and Pune Close Behind

Within India, Kolkata emerged as the most congested city, with Bengaluru following as the second-most congested. In 2023, Bengaluru’s average travel time for 10 kilometers was 28 minutes and 10 seconds, showing a steady deterioration over time. The city was also the world’s second slowest in 2022, with an average travel time of 29 minutes and 9 seconds and an average speed of just 18 km/h.

Global Context: London Still Most Congested

Globally, London retained its title as the most congested city, with an average speed of just 14 km/h. Other cities such as Dublin (16 km/h), Milan (17 km/h), Lima (17 km/h), and Toronto (18 km/h) are also struggling with slow traffic speeds. These figures emphasize the global challenge of urban traffic management.

Bengaluru’s Worsening Traffic Problem

The increasing number of private vehicles is a significant contributor to Bengaluru’s traffic troubles. The city has surpassed New Delhi in the number of private vehicles and currently hosts approximately 2.5 million private cars. Adding to the problem, nearly 2,000 new vehicle registrations occur daily, further straining the city’s infrastructure.

