Bengaluru Techie Atul Subhash’s Chilling 32-Task Checklist Before Suicide: A Quest For ‘Justice’ Ends In Tragedy | NewsX EXCLUSIVE

Bengaluru Techie Atul Subhash, before committing suicide, wrote “Justice is Due” in bold letters on one page, while on another page, he meticulously created a list of 32 tasks in very small letters that he wanted to complete before embracing death. He had stuck this list on the wall of his room. At the top of this checklist, Atul had written, “Final Task Before Salvation.”

The 32 tasks were divided into three sections. The first section was titled “Before Last Day,” the second “Last Day,” and the third “Execute Last Moment,” which detailed all the tasks for the final two days of his life. Atul had created a column next to the tasks to mark them as “done” or tick them off as he completed them. Out of the 32 tasks, he wrote “Done” next to 8 tasks and ticked 24.

The last task, task number 32, was to take a bath. Before this, task number 31 was to chant Lord Shiva’s name 108 times. After completing this, he opened all the windows of the room and closed the door. The 33rd task, which was to hang himself, was not checked.

The checklist for the last two days of Atul’s life began with tasks for “Before Last Day,” starting on December 8, a day before his death. The first task was “Initiate Last Day.” The second was to pack important documents, the third to complete legal preparations, the fourth to finish all office work, the fifth to collect all communications, the sixth to back up data (videos, emails, etc.), the seventh to complete small errands, and the eighth to gather all money and keep it in one place. These tasks were marked “Done.” The remaining tasks were checked. The “Last Day” section was divided into two parts: the first contained 10 tasks, and the second listed tasks for the final moments.

In the first part of the “Last Day” tasks, he included: paying off dues to the cook and others, scanning and uploading documents, attaching all documents in an email, uploading a backup copy of the suicide note, organizing his laptop, charger, and ID cards (both home and office), preparing the noose, removing fingerprint and face recognition from his phone to prevent it from being unlocked, compiling data for small tasks, and uploading a 1-hour-21-minute-long live video.

The “Final Moments” tasks included destroying himself, publishing the suicide note and video on different email groups and social media, sending them to the President, Prime Minister, Elon Musk, and NGOs working for men’s rights, messaging his family, notifying his lawyers, emailing his office, checking all attachments, and ensuring the live video, court copies, suicide note, and video were sent to the High Court and Supreme Court. He also checked the backup of the sent emails.

The final six tasks involved leaving the 23-page suicide note openly on the table, placing the keys to the room, bike, and car on the fridge, locking the door, opening all the windows, chanting Lord Shiva’s name 108 times, and taking a bath in the bathroom. The 33rd task was to commit suicide, which was not ticked. Ultimately, Atul hanged himself in his Bengaluru apartment.

