Bengaluru Weather Update: Unseasonal Rain To Return? IMD Predicts Misty Week

Bengaluru, often dubbed the Silicon Valley of India, experienced an unexpected spell of rain and chilly weather on Sunday, leaving the city covered in an overcast sky. Following these showers, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts misty conditions throughout Monday, with temperatures ranging between 19 and 26 degrees Celsius.

Sunday’s surprise rainfall, coupled with lower temperatures, was welcomed by many residents who enjoyed the cozy ambiance. However, some expressed concerns about the unusual weather patterns immediately after Makar Sankranti celebrations.

Is More Rain Expected?

According to the IMD, Bengaluru is unlikely to see more rainfall this week. However, the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) has indicated sporadic light rain may persist in southern Karnataka, including Bengaluru, and coastal regions over the next five days.

The rainfall has been attributed to a low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal, which is intensifying rain-bearing winds across the state. Areas such as Majestic, Malleswaram, Rajajinagar, Shivajinagar, Jayanagar, and Mysuru Road recorded light to moderate rainfall on Sunday, with the city receiving a total of 3.4 mm.

Temperature Trends

On Sunday, Bengaluru recorded a maximum temperature of 27.4 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 18.2 degrees Celsius. Looking ahead, daytime temperatures are expected to climb to 28 degrees Celsius in the city. Meanwhile, northern interior Karnataka could experience highs of 30 degrees Celsius, with minimum temperatures dipping to 18 degrees Celsius.

While Bengaluru residents enjoy the temporary respite from the usual January warmth, meteorologists advise staying prepared for sporadic light rain in the coming days, particularly in southern parts of Karnataka.

