Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Monday, January 20, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Bengaluru Weather Update: Unseasonal Rain To Return? IMD Predicts Misty Week

Bengaluru experienced surprise showers and chilly weather on Sunday, with IMD forecasting a misty week ahead. KSNDMC predicts sporadic light rain due to a low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal. Temperatures are expected to range between 19°C and 28°C in Bengaluru.

Bengaluru Weather Update: Unseasonal Rain To Return? IMD Predicts Misty Week

Bengaluru, often dubbed the Silicon Valley of India, experienced an unexpected spell of rain and chilly weather on Sunday, leaving the city covered in an overcast sky. Following these showers, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts misty conditions throughout Monday, with temperatures ranging between 19 and 26 degrees Celsius.

Sunday’s surprise rainfall, coupled with lower temperatures, was welcomed by many residents who enjoyed the cozy ambiance. However, some expressed concerns about the unusual weather patterns immediately after Makar Sankranti celebrations.

Is More Rain Expected?

According to the IMD, Bengaluru is unlikely to see more rainfall this week. However, the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) has indicated sporadic light rain may persist in southern Karnataka, including Bengaluru, and coastal regions over the next five days.

The rainfall has been attributed to a low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal, which is intensifying rain-bearing winds across the state. Areas such as Majestic, Malleswaram, Rajajinagar, Shivajinagar, Jayanagar, and Mysuru Road recorded light to moderate rainfall on Sunday, with the city receiving a total of 3.4 mm.

Temperature Trends

On Sunday, Bengaluru recorded a maximum temperature of 27.4 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 18.2 degrees Celsius. Looking ahead, daytime temperatures are expected to climb to 28 degrees Celsius in the city. Meanwhile, northern interior Karnataka could experience highs of 30 degrees Celsius, with minimum temperatures dipping to 18 degrees Celsius.

While Bengaluru residents enjoy the temporary respite from the usual January warmth, meteorologists advise staying prepared for sporadic light rain in the coming days, particularly in southern parts of Karnataka.

ALSO READ: Bengaluru Aero Show 2025: Meat Sale Banned, Non-Veg Eateries Closed Near Yelahanka Air Force Station

Filed under

Bengaluru rain forecast Bengaluru weather today misty weather Bengaluru

Advertisement

Advertisement

Also Read

Rahul Gandhi Gets Relief As Supreme Court Haults Criminal Proceedings In Defamation Case

Rahul Gandhi Gets Relief As Supreme Court Haults Criminal Proceedings In Defamation Case

United Breweries To Resume Beer Supply In Telangana; Stock Surges

United Breweries To Resume Beer Supply In Telangana; Stock Surges

WATCH: Ahead Of Inauguration 2025, Indian Artists Celebrate Donald Trump’s Return To Presidency

WATCH: Ahead Of Inauguration 2025, Indian Artists Celebrate Donald Trump’s Return To Presidency

Shreya Ghoshal Couldn’t Stop Her Tears After Attending Coldplay’s Concert, Here’s Why!

Shreya Ghoshal Couldn’t Stop Her Tears After Attending Coldplay’s Concert, Here’s Why!

Indian Student Ravi Teja Shot Dead In Washington, D.C

Indian Student Ravi Teja Shot Dead In Washington, D.C

Entertainment

Shreya Ghoshal Couldn’t Stop Her Tears After Attending Coldplay’s Concert, Here’s Why!

Shreya Ghoshal Couldn’t Stop Her Tears After Attending Coldplay’s Concert, Here’s Why!

Who Is Rozlyn Khan? Stage 4 Cancer Survivor Takes Brutal Potshots At Hina Khan Over Exaggerating Cancer Treatment

Who Is Rozlyn Khan? Stage 4 Cancer Survivor Takes Brutal Potshots At Hina Khan Over

Saif Ali Khan Attack Case: 72 Hrs Of Manhunt, 300 Cops, 600 CCTV Cameras, All You Need To Know

Saif Ali Khan Attack Case: 72 Hrs Of Manhunt, 300 Cops, 600 CCTV Cameras, All

Why Did Akshay Kumar Leave Bigg Boss 18 Finale Set Without Promoting New Movie Leaving Salman Khan Alone

Why Did Akshay Kumar Leave Bigg Boss 18 Finale Set Without Promoting New Movie Leaving

Ram Gopal Varma Chokes With Tears Rolling Down His Cheeks After Watching Satya For ‘First Time In 27 Years’

Ram Gopal Varma Chokes With Tears Rolling Down His Cheeks After Watching Satya For ‘First

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox