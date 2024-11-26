‘Bharat Ko Janiye’ Quiz: PM Modi Invites Indians To Take BKJ Quiz To Reconnect With Their Roots

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended an open invitation to Indians worldwide to participate in the Bharat Ko Janiye (BKJ) Quiz

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended an open invitation to the global Indian community and India enthusiasts worldwide to participate in the Bharat Ko Janiye (BKJ) Quiz, an initiative aimed at celebrating and strengthening India’s connection with its diaspora. In a tweet, PM Modi shared, “Strengthening the bond with our diaspora! Urge the Indian community abroad and friends from other countries to take part in the #BharatKoJaniye Quiz! This quiz deepens the connect between India and its diaspora worldwide. It’s also a wonderful way to rediscover our rich heritage and vibrant culture. The winners will get an opportunity to experience the wonders of #IncredibleIndia.”

With this call to action, the Prime Minister highlighted the quiz as a powerful medium to forge deeper ties with India’s global family while showcasing the nation’s rich and diverse heritage.

What is the Bharat Ko Janiye Quiz?

Launched in 2015 during the 13th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD), the Bharat Ko Janiye Quiz is a flagship initiative by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Government of India. It was envisioned to strengthen India’s bond with its diaspora and foster a sense of belonging among individuals of Indian origin and foreign nationals alike.

The quiz is designed to spark curiosity and interest in Indian culture, heritage, art, cuisine, history, and contemporary achievements. It serves as an engaging platform for participants to:

Explore India’s ancient traditions and modern advancements.

Discover the diversity and vibrancy of Indian culture.

Celebrate India’s contributions to the global community.

The BKJ Quiz has become a cornerstone event in fostering a sense of pride and identity among the Indian diaspora and promoting India’s global image.

Experience Incredible India Through Bharat Ko Janiye Quiz

One of the key highlights of the Bharat Ko Janiye Quiz is the reward for its top participants. The top 30 scorers will embark on a once-in-a-lifetime, two-week journey across India, sponsored by the Ministry of External Affairs.

The prize includes:

Airfare to India and back.

Local hospitality during their stay.

Visits to some of the most iconic landmarks and cultural hubs across the country.

This immersive experience aims to offer participants a firsthand understanding of India’s history, art, architecture, and contemporary progress.

Bharat Ko Janiye Fifth Edition: How to Participate

The 5th edition of the Bharat Ko Janiye Quiz will take place online from November 11 to December 11, 2024. The online format ensures that individuals from around the globe can participate conveniently.

Steps to Participate:

Visit the official website: bkjquiz.com. Register with the required details. Participate in the quiz and test your knowledge of India’s heritage and achievements.

The quiz is open to:

Members of the Indian diaspora across generations.

Foreign nationals with a keen interest in India.

Building Bridges Through Knowledge with Bharat Ko Janiye Quiz

The Bharat Ko Janiye Quiz reflects the Government of India’s ongoing efforts to connect with its diaspora and cultivate global friendships. By blending modern technology with cultural education, the initiative creates a meaningful dialogue about India’s historical and contemporary narrative.

It also underscores India’s global influence and contributions, inspiring participants to share their experiences and deepen their understanding of the nation.

A Unique Opportunity to Rediscover India

For those who cherish their roots or have a fascination for India’s story, the Bharat Ko Janiye Quiz offers more than just a competition—it’s a journey of rediscovery. As PM Modi aptly puts it, this quiz serves as “a wonderful way to rediscover our rich heritage and vibrant culture.”

By inviting global participation, the quiz also strengthens India’s position as a nation that values its cultural diversity while embracing its global connections.

Whether you are a member of the Indian diaspora or a friend of India, participating in the Bharat Ko Janiye Quiz is your chance to engage with a country that is as old as history and as modern as tomorrow.