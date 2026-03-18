Big Relief For Air Travelers: Centre Mandates 60% Seats On Flights To Be Free Of Charge, New Passenger Rights Announced — What Travellers Must Know

In a significant relief for air travellers in India, the government has instructed airlines to ensure that at least 60 per cent of seats on every flight are offered free of charge to promote fair access, the Ministry of Civil Aviation said in an official statement.

The statement reads, “India has emerged as the third-largest domestic aviation market globally, with air travel becoming increasingly accessible and inclusive under the UDAN scheme. Indian airports today handle over five lakh passengers daily, reflecting the rapid growth of the sector.’

60% Seats on Flights to Be Free of Cost

The Ministry of Civil Aviation stated that a minimum of 60% of seats on every flight will be allocated free of charge to ensure fair access for passengers.

Earlier, only a limited number of seats were offered free of cost to passengers during ticket booking or even at the time of online check-in. This often meant that travellers had to pay extra to select preferred seats, highlighting the need for more passenger-friendly policies in India’s aviation sector.

Govt Enhances Airport Facilities & Travel Ease

The Ministry of Civil Aviation stated that, “Passenger facilitation remains the highest priority of the Ministry of Civil Aviation. In line with this commitment, the Ministry has undertaken several passenger-centric initiatives to enhance ease of travel, including UDAN Yatri Cafés for affordable food, Flybrary for free access to books and provision of free Wi-Fi at airports.”

Same PNR Passengers to Get Seats Together

To enhance passenger convenience, the Ministry has directed that travellers booked under the same PNR should be seated together preferable in adjacent seats.

This move is to ensure a more comfortable and seamless air travel experience.

Other New Directives That Travellers Must Know

Carriage of sports equipment and musical instruments to be facilitated in a transparent and passenger-friendly manner, subject to applicable safety and operational regulations. Airlines shall also bring out clear, transparent policies for carriage of pets.

Strict adherence to passenger rights framework, particularly in cases of delays, cancellations and denied boarding

Prominent display of passenger rights across airline websites, mobile applications, booking platforms, and airport counters

Clear communication of passenger entitlements in regional languages to ensure wider accessibility and awareness

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