Weather Today: Yellow Alert in Delhi, Rain and Thunderstorms Likely for 2 Days; Weather Forecast For Tamil Nadu, Chandigarh, Shimla, Chennai, Haryana

Weather Update Today: Several regions across India are likely to experience rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds over the coming days with heavy rainfall predicted in parts of the Northeast and the western Himalayan region according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

As per the IMD’s weather bulletin, rainfall activity is set to continue across various parts of the country from March 18. Northeastern states are expected to witness fairly widespread light to moderate showers along with thunderstorms and lightning over the next few days.

Delhi Weather Today

Weather in the Delhi-NCR region is likely to become cloudy from March 18 with chances of light rain or drizzle later in the day accompanied by thunderstorms and strong surface winds according to the IMD.

On March 19, the area may witness several spells of light rainfall along with thunderstorms and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph with gusts reaching up to 50 kmph. Daytime temperatures are expected to hover between 29°C and 31°C.

Similar weather conditions are expected on March 20 with thunderstorms, light rainfall and strong winds likely to continue. Daytime temperatures may drop further to around 27-29°C which the IMD noted could remain slightly below normal for this period of the year.

Today’s Weather in Tamil Nadu

The regional Meteorological Department has indicated a shift in weather conditions across parts of Tamil Nadu. According to the forecast, light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning is likely at isolated places in the state.

On March 19, light rain is expected in few areas of the delta and nearby districts of Tamil Nadu with thunderstorms and lightning possible at one of two locations.

On March 20, isolated places in the delta districts and southern Tamil Nadu may receive light rainfall along with thunderstorms and lightning at one or two spots. Meanwhile other parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are expected to have dry weather.

By March 21, light rain is likely at isolated locations in the Western Ghats and southern Tamil Nadu accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning at one or two places in Tamil Nadu.

Weather Update: Chennai

As of March 18, no rainfall, thunderstorms or lightning have been forecast for Chennai. However the IMD has predicted light to moderate rain at isolated places in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore, Dindigul, Theni and Thoothukudi districts today.

Thunderstorm activity is expected to extend to the delta and nearby district on Wednesday and Thursday with light rain also possible at one of two locations in other parts of the state coastal district may witness light rainfall between March 20 and March 22.

Weather Report: Shimla

Shimla is expected to be cloudy with thunderstorms and rain in the afternoon on March 18, 2026. Cloudy skies throughout the day with a high probability of rain and thunderstorms starting after midday.

The IMD has issued warnings for thunderstorms with moderate rain and potential low visibility through March 20. Travellers are advised to be cautious of slippery roads and use of fog lights when driving.

Chandigarh Weather Today

Chandigarh is also expected to receive rain tomorrow. Thunderstorms and strong winds are also possible with maximum temperature in Mohali and other districts of Chandigarh expected to reach 26 degrees while the minimum temperature will be 12 degrees.

People in Panchkula will find some relief from the heat. The sky will be partly cloudy on the 19th with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers possible. The district will not see any respite from the rain for the next three days.

Also Read: Delhi Weather Today: Yellow Alert Issued As Rain Likely For Three Days, IMD Forecasts Chilly Surprises Ahead