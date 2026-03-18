LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
indian premier league iran- israel war Avram Glazer iran war spider man first look Ajinkya Rahane Dhurandhar Celina Jaitly west bengal assembly election Gulf war Iran Israel US war CBFC complaint Sarke Chunar Afghanistan news indian premier league iran- israel war Avram Glazer iran war spider man first look Ajinkya Rahane Dhurandhar Celina Jaitly west bengal assembly election Gulf war Iran Israel US war CBFC complaint Sarke Chunar Afghanistan news indian premier league iran- israel war Avram Glazer iran war spider man first look Ajinkya Rahane Dhurandhar Celina Jaitly west bengal assembly election Gulf war Iran Israel US war CBFC complaint Sarke Chunar Afghanistan news indian premier league iran- israel war Avram Glazer iran war spider man first look Ajinkya Rahane Dhurandhar Celina Jaitly west bengal assembly election Gulf war Iran Israel US war CBFC complaint Sarke Chunar Afghanistan news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
indian premier league iran- israel war Avram Glazer iran war spider man first look Ajinkya Rahane Dhurandhar Celina Jaitly west bengal assembly election Gulf war Iran Israel US war CBFC complaint Sarke Chunar Afghanistan news indian premier league iran- israel war Avram Glazer iran war spider man first look Ajinkya Rahane Dhurandhar Celina Jaitly west bengal assembly election Gulf war Iran Israel US war CBFC complaint Sarke Chunar Afghanistan news indian premier league iran- israel war Avram Glazer iran war spider man first look Ajinkya Rahane Dhurandhar Celina Jaitly west bengal assembly election Gulf war Iran Israel US war CBFC complaint Sarke Chunar Afghanistan news indian premier league iran- israel war Avram Glazer iran war spider man first look Ajinkya Rahane Dhurandhar Celina Jaitly west bengal assembly election Gulf war Iran Israel US war CBFC complaint Sarke Chunar Afghanistan news
LIVE TV
Home > India News > Delhi Weather Today: Yellow Alert Issued As Rain Likely For Three Days, IMD Forecasts Chilly Surprises Ahead

Delhi Weather Today: Yellow Alert Issued As Rain Likely For Three Days, IMD Forecasts Chilly Surprises Ahead

The IMD has issued a yellow alert for Delhi-NCR as a western disturbance triggers three days of rain, strong winds, and cloudy skies from March 18, 2026. Temperatures drop to 29–31°C max and 16°C min, while northern mountains see snowfall, contrasting with heat in western and southern India.

Delhi Weather Today
Delhi Weather Today

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: March 18, 2026 05:27:43 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Delhi Weather Today: Yellow Alert Issued As Rain Likely For Three Days, IMD Forecasts Chilly Surprises Ahead

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Delhi-NCR because a new western disturbance starts to affect the northern plains.

The national capital will experience three days of scattered rainfall and strong winds, which will begin on March 18, 2026. The weather change occurs after a short time when temperatures increase, which brings relief from the early summer heat.

The residents need to get ready because the sky will remain mostly cloudy with light rain that may develop into minor thunderstorms during the time of night.

You Might Be Interested In

Atmospheric Instability

The present weather change occurs because a western disturbance from the Mediterranean region has created a cyclonic system that affects the western Himalayas.

The system transports moisture through Northwest India into the plains, which causes a major temperature decrease. The weather forecast for Delhi indicates that maximum temperatures will reach between 29°C and 31°C during the next three days, and minimum temperatures will remain at approximately 16°C.

The IMD has issued warnings about active snowfall conditions, which will affect the high mountain areas of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand and create additional cooling effects throughout the NCR.

Regional Extremes

The northern region of India faces a cooling period, while the southern and central regions of India experience their own unique weather patterns.

The states of Gujarat and Maharashtra report maximum temperatures that surpass 38°C because the area remains under heat conditions. The northeastern states, including Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, face heavy rainfall warnings because of strong moisture flows that originate from the Bay of Bengal.

The subcontinent shows two distinct weather patterns that cause extreme temperature differences between the rain-cooled northern region and the heat-stressed western area, so people must adhere to their region’s safety protocols.

Also Read: Delhi Weather Today: AQI Drops To 119, GRAP Revoked; Snow In North, Heatwaves In South, And Rain Warnings Across States

First published on: Mar 18, 2026 5:27 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: delhi weatherIMD forecastRain In DelhiWestern Disturbanceyellow alert

RELATED News

India Weather Update For March 18: Pre-Monsoon Showers, Hailstorms, Cooling Relief In Delhi, Northeast And Karnataka; Check IMD Forecast

Who Is Sofia Firdous? Rebel Congress MLA Expelled Over Voting In Favour Of BJP Candidate In Rajya Sabha Polls

Innovación 2026 Showcases a Powerful Culture of Innovation and Startup Thinking at the IEM–UEM Kolkata

India Post Launches ’24 Speed Post’ Service, Assures Next-Day Delivery Across Six Major Cities In First Phase

Kerala Election 2026: From Akhil Marar, Veena Nair To Anjali Nair, NDA Ally Twenty20 Fields Star-Studded Line-Up In Poll Battle; Check Candidate List

LATEST NEWS

Invincible Season 4 Arrives: How to Watch Episodes 1–3 Globally, Release Times, and What to Expect

How Was Ali Larijani Killed? Iran Confirms IRGC Security Chief Dead After Sudden Targeted Airstrike In Tehran

The Kerala Story 2 Movie Soon Hits OTT, Find The Exact Streaming Date And Platform Before Anyone Else!

Claude AI Goes Down: Thousands Hit By Anthropic API 500 Errors, Coders Scramble For Quick Workarounds Today

‘Good Thing He’s Out’: Donald Trump Blasts Joe Kent Exit Amid Iran War Fallout, Sparks Fresh Political Storm

Jasper GA Shooting Horror: Suspect Down In Officer-Involved Encounter, One Airlifted As Shocking VA Clinic Chaos Unfolds

Who Is Joe Kent? Donald Trump Applauds His Resignation As Iran War Intensifies, Exposing Explosive Rift Inside US Security Leadership

Midtown Fire Breaks Out Near St. Patrick’s Day Parade Start; Thick Smoke Alarms Crowd, Chaos Captured On Camera, WATCH

Chelsea vs PSG Live Streaming: Where to Watch UCL match on TV and Online In India?

Manchester City vs Real Madrid Live Streaming: Where to Watch UCL match on TV and Online In India?

Delhi Weather Today: Yellow Alert Issued As Rain Likely For Three Days, IMD Forecasts Chilly Surprises Ahead

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Delhi Weather Today: Yellow Alert Issued As Rain Likely For Three Days, IMD Forecasts Chilly Surprises Ahead

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Delhi Weather Today: Yellow Alert Issued As Rain Likely For Three Days, IMD Forecasts Chilly Surprises Ahead
Delhi Weather Today: Yellow Alert Issued As Rain Likely For Three Days, IMD Forecasts Chilly Surprises Ahead
Delhi Weather Today: Yellow Alert Issued As Rain Likely For Three Days, IMD Forecasts Chilly Surprises Ahead
Delhi Weather Today: Yellow Alert Issued As Rain Likely For Three Days, IMD Forecasts Chilly Surprises Ahead

QUICK LINKS