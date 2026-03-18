Delhi Weather Today: Yellow Alert Issued As Rain Likely For Three Days, IMD Forecasts Chilly Surprises Ahead

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Delhi-NCR because a new western disturbance starts to affect the northern plains.

The national capital will experience three days of scattered rainfall and strong winds, which will begin on March 18, 2026. The weather change occurs after a short time when temperatures increase, which brings relief from the early summer heat.

The residents need to get ready because the sky will remain mostly cloudy with light rain that may develop into minor thunderstorms during the time of night.

Atmospheric Instability

The present weather change occurs because a western disturbance from the Mediterranean region has created a cyclonic system that affects the western Himalayas.

The system transports moisture through Northwest India into the plains, which causes a major temperature decrease. The weather forecast for Delhi indicates that maximum temperatures will reach between 29°C and 31°C during the next three days, and minimum temperatures will remain at approximately 16°C.

The IMD has issued warnings about active snowfall conditions, which will affect the high mountain areas of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand and create additional cooling effects throughout the NCR.

Regional Extremes

The northern region of India faces a cooling period, while the southern and central regions of India experience their own unique weather patterns.

The states of Gujarat and Maharashtra report maximum temperatures that surpass 38°C because the area remains under heat conditions. The northeastern states, including Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, face heavy rainfall warnings because of strong moisture flows that originate from the Bay of Bengal.

The subcontinent shows two distinct weather patterns that cause extreme temperature differences between the rain-cooled northern region and the heat-stressed western area, so people must adhere to their region’s safety protocols.

Also Read: Delhi Weather Today: AQI Drops To 119, GRAP Revoked; Snow In North, Heatwaves In South, And Rain Warnings Across States