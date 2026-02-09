Big Twist In Kanpur Lamborghini Accident: Lawyer Claims Tobacco Tycoon’s Son Shivam Mishra Was Not Driving The Car, Says ‘This Is An Accident’

In the ongoing Kanpur Lamborghini accident case, Shivam Mishra’s lawyer, Mrityunjay Kumar, on Monday asserted that his client was not behind the wheel when the luxury car reportedly struck pedestrians and a motorcycle on VIP Road, injuring several people.

Speaking to reporters, Kumar clarified that the vehicle was being driven by Mishra’s driver at the time of the incident. He also noted that a hearing in the matter is scheduled for tomorrow, February 10, as the investigation continues.

“The hearing proceedings will be held tomorrow. Shivam was not driving; his driver, Mohan, was. This is an accident case. When he was not driving, then there can be no case against him,” he said.

The accident occurred near Jhula Park Crossing on Sunday afternoon, when the Lamborghini, reportedly moving at high speed, struck a parked Bullet motorcycle before hitting a passerby. The complainant suffered serious injuries to his left leg, ankle and other parts of the body. The motorcycle was badly damaged. Several pedestrians were also injured in the incident.

The case has been registered under the relevant sections of the BNS 2023, including sections 281, 125(a), 125(b), and 324(4), and the investigation has been assigned to SI Dinesh Kumar.

DCP Central Kanpur Atul Kumar Srivastava confirmed that no arrests have been made so far.

Speaking to ANI, Srivastava said, “Those who were injured in the incident have been taken to the hospital. A case has been registered, and a serious investigation is underway. Action will be taken based on the facts that emerge from the investigation. No one has been taken into custody yet.”

Eyewitness Satyendra Singh Chandel described the aftermath, saying, “A luxury car hit some people yesterday at the VIP Road. I heard that some bouncers of the luxury car driver broke the window and pulled the driver of the car. They took him away in another car. The Lamborghini car has been taken to the Police Station. Around four to five people were injured in the incident.”

