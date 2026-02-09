Who Was Abdul Rahman? 20-Year-Old Ayodhya Ram Temple Attack Accused Killed Inside Faridabad Jail After Assault By Fellow Inmate

A 20-year-old terror accused, Abdul Rahman, who was arrested for allegedly plotting an attack on the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, was killed inside Haryana’s Faridabad district jail on Sunday night after being assaulted by a fellow inmate.

The incident has triggered a high-level security review inside the high-security Neemka Jail, with authorities ordering an inquiry into how such a fatal attack took place within prison premises.

Assault Inside High-Security Neemka Jail

According to jail authorities, the assault took place around 8 pm when another inmate, identified as Arun Choudhary, allegedly attacked Rahman with a sharp-edged object and struck him on the head. Rahman was critically injured and rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Police have begun questioning inmates and prison staff to reconstruct the sequence of events. Officials said they are yet to determine the motive behind the killing.

Who Is Arun Choudhary?

Arun Choudhary, the accused in the jail attack, is a Kashmiri youth facing multiple serious charges, including murder and attempt to murder, in at least eight cases registered in Jammu and Amritsar. He had been shifted from Kathua jail to Neemka Jail in October 2024.

Authorities are probing how Choudhary managed to access a sharp object inside a high-security prison.

Who Was Abdul Rahman?

Abdul Rahman was a resident of Milkipur in Uttar Pradesh’s Faizabad district. He was arrested on March 2, 2025, near Pali village in Faridabad during a joint operation by the Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and the Haryana Special Task Force (STF).

At the time of his arrest, officials recovered two hand grenades from his possession, which were later defused by bomb disposal squads.

Investigations revealed that Rahman had been living in Faridabad under a fake identity. He had blended into the local community by working as an autorickshaw driver and at a small eatery while staying in a secluded tubewell house on the city’s outskirts.

Alleged Ram Temple Attack Plot

Security agencies had flagged Rahman as a key operative tasked with conducting reconnaissance of sensitive locations, including the Ram Temple in Ayodhya and administrative buildings in Uttar Pradesh.

Digital devices seized during his arrest reportedly contained videos, images, and material related to the Ram Temple, along with instructions and details about the proposed attack. Though no specific date was fixed, agencies believed the strike was imminent and could have caused mass casualties and panic.

Links to Larger Terror Network

Officials had earlier stated that the grenades were sourced through handlers allegedly linked to Pakistan’s ISI via networks associated with the Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP). Following his arrest, central and state intelligence agencies launched a coordinated probe to trace sleeper cells, local facilitators, and logistical support connected to the alleged plot.

Rahman was considered a crucial link in the investigation into extremist activities targeting high-profile religious and administrative sites.

Security Review Ordered After Jail Killing

Following Rahman’s death, authorities have initiated a review of prison security protocols. An internal inquiry has been ordered to determine how the assault occurred inside a secure environment.

Police officials said the incident has raised serious concerns about inmate safety and prison surveillance, particularly for high-profile accused involved in national security cases.

Investigation Underway

Law enforcement agencies are continuing their investigation into both the jail killing and Rahman’s alleged terror links. Officials said further details may emerge regarding possible accomplices and the broader network that may have facilitated the alleged plot.

The case remains under active scrutiny as authorities attempt to address both the security lapse inside the prison and the wider implications related to extremist threats.

ALSO READ: Gaurav Gogoi’s Wife’s Alleged Pakistan Link Sparks Row: Himanta Biswa Hits Out At Gaurav Gogoi Over Rawalpindi Visit Despite No VISA Clearance