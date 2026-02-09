LIVE TV
Home > India > Gaurav Gogoi's Wife's Alleged Pakistan Link Sparks Row: Himanta Biswa Hits Out At Gaurav Gogoi Over Rawalpindi Visit Despite No VISA Clearance

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday intensified his attack on Congress state president Gaurav Gogoi, questioning his visit to Takshashila (Taxila) in Pakistan and alleging that the trip may have violated visa restrictions. The remarks came after Gogoi addressed a press conference denying the allegations.

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: February 9, 2026 16:57:12 IST

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday intensified his attack on Congress state president Gaurav Gogoi, questioning his visit to Takshashila (Taxila) in Pakistan and alleging that the trip may have violated visa restrictions. The remarks came after Gogoi addressed a press conference denying the allegations.

CM Questions Visa Validity, Raises Security Concerns

CM Sarma claimed that Gogoi’s Pakistan visa permitted travel only to Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad, and not to Rawalpindi district, where Taxila is located. He questioned how the Congress leader managed to visit the historic site despite what he described as strict, city-specific travel rules under Pakistan’s visa regime.

In a post on X, Sarma said the disclosure raised “serious and unavoidable questions,” particularly as Rawalpindi also houses the Pakistan Army’s General Headquarters. He demanded clarity on who facilitated Gogoi’s movement to the area without apparent visa clearance and called for a “transparent explanation.”

Gogoi Defends Visit, Calls It Tourism-Driven

Responding to the allegations, Gogoi said Taxila is a well-known tourist destination and that he visited it as a “proud Indian.” Speaking to media, he highlighted the site’s historical links to ancient Indian civilisation, including Chanakya and the Mauryan era.

Accusing the Chief Minister of attempting to divert public attention, Gogoi said the Congress would continue to raise issues related to alleged corruption and land ownership involving the CM’s family. He also reiterated his party’s demand for complete fencing of Assam’s borders.

SIT Row And Personal Allegations Escalate Political Tussle

The controversy has further escalated after CM Sarma cited findings of a Special Investigation Team (SIT), alleging “deep links” between Gogoi, his British wife Elizabeth Colburn Gogoi, and a Pakistani national. Gogoi strongly denied the claims, asserting that the SIT failed to produce any concrete evidence.

Addressing a press conference in Guwahati, Gogoi criticised Sarma for disclosing personal details related to his children, calling the move unethical and unbecoming of a Chief Minister. He said he would approach the Supreme Court, urging it to take suo-motu cognisance of the matter.

Gogoi also questioned why the SIT report, if linked to national security concerns, was not made public earlier. He alleged that the delay reflected the absence of credible evidence and accused the CM of using the issue for political mileage.

(Via Agency Inputs)

First published on: Feb 9, 2026 4:48 PM IST
