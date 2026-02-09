Sharad Pawar: Senior leader Sharad Pawar was shifted to a private hospital in Pune on Monday after experiencing health-related complications. The 83-year-old leader had reportedly been unwell for the past few days, prompting doctors to recommend advanced medical care.
Sharad Pawar Hospitalised In Pune Days After Nephew Ajit’s Death In Baramati Plane Crash
