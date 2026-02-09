AI Impact Summit 2026: Delhi Hotel Prices Soar To Rs. 30 Lakh Per Night, Go Sold Out As Sam Altman, Sundar Pichai Expected To Land In National Capital

AI SUMMIT 2026: India’s gearing up for one of its biggest tech moments yet. The India AI Impact Summit 2026 is landing in New Delhi, and it’s not just another conference; it’s a magnet for the top minds in AI, global tech giants, and policymakers from around the world.

AI SUMMIT 2026 MIGHT BRING SAM ALTMAN, SUNDAR PICHAI TOGETHER

Bharat Mandapam will be buzzing from February 16 to 20, right when artificial intelligence is becoming a real force in everything from business to government.

There’s some serious excitement about OpenAI’s Sam Altman making the trip. Even though he’s not officially listed as a speaker, word is he’ll be hosting private meetings behind the scenes. Rumours are swirling about a separate OpenAI event on February 19 too.

Big names like Sundar Pichai from Google, Jensen Huang from Nvidia, Demis Hassabis from Google DeepMind, Brad Smith from Microsoft, and Cristiano Amon from Qualcomm are expected to show up at the AI Summit 2026.

That’s just the tech side. On the policy front, Bill Gates is set to attend, along with Borge Brende from the World Economic Forum and leaders from IBM, Creative Commons, and the International Association of Privacy Professionals.

All told, the summit pulls together 15 to 20 heads of government, more than 50 international ministers, and over 40 CEOs from India and across the world. It’s shaping up to be a real crossroads for AI’s future.

HOTEL ROOM COST SHOOTS UP, GOES UP TO RS. 30 LAKHS

The Lalit in Delhi has almost a sold-out situation on February 19-20, and Vineet Kapoor, Hotel Manager, The LaLit Suri Hospitality Group, said that they are going to be hosting several international leaders and delegates during the summit.

Eros Hotel New Delhi has a number of special programs to their international clients. These are customised check-in services, welcome bags, and special networking events to allow the guests to meet each other. We will also give information on the local attractions and transportation facilities in order to improve their stay, Davinder Juj, General Manager, said.

The tariffs have soared to tens of lakhs out of lakhs.

In a number of five star hotels, suites are quoted at such a high price that they are not in the usual price range.

In Taj Palace, New Delhi, there is a Garden Luxury Suite that has an outlook view of a pool and is presently being quoted at approximately Rs 27.55 lakh each night during the period that surrounds the summit.

Taxes and a few other additional amounts such as about another Rs 5 lakh mean that the total payable will increase to about Rs 32 lakh per night.

Reservations on hotel booking websites show that hotel rooms in the best five star hotels (average cost of around 20000-40000 a day) are now being quoted at lakhs. During the busiest peak rates of the time frame of approximately February 1920, some of the categories are also crossing the mark of Rs 4 -5 lakh per night.

Price Comparison ahead of the AI Summit 2026

On normal high-demand days like February 1314, the same suite will cost about Rs 2 lakh per night, inclusive of taxes.

Nevertheless, on the peak window that falls between the 16th and 20 th of February, the tariff will be very high, and the percentage is almost up to 32 lakh per night, which indicates how the prices have taken a tremendous importance in just a few days.

This shows it is at a premium of about 15 times the standard price.

There are also steep increases in other luxurious hotels. In Andaz Delhi by Hyatt, the quoted price of a Signature Suite is approximately 3.86 lakh per night at the same time, which is many times more than the corporate booking rates.

Taj Mahal Hotel, New Delhi (Difference between the price of Feb 11-12 and 17-18)

In the same category of the luxury rooms, the price varies significantly across the two periods of dates. February 11-12 The breakfast-inclusive member rate is approximately Rs 30,921 per night (Rs 34,357 standard rate), which represents typical weekday rates.

But on the 1718 February the rate soars to approximately 1,03,500/night as a room only and 1,04,400/night with breakfast (1,15 000- 1,16 000 average rate). It implies that the price will rise approximately by about Rs 72, 000 -Rs 80, 000 per night, which is three times greater.

ALSO READ: Bike Lovers, Take Note! Harley-Davidson To Get Cheaper In India After Zero-Duty Nod In India-US Trade Deal; Here’s Why