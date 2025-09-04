LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
netflix Bihar Elections Cheaper And Costlier 40 Percent GST gst janhvi kapoor Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office netflix Bihar Elections Cheaper And Costlier 40 Percent GST gst janhvi kapoor Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office netflix Bihar Elections Cheaper And Costlier 40 Percent GST gst janhvi kapoor Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office netflix Bihar Elections Cheaper And Costlier 40 Percent GST gst janhvi kapoor Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
netflix Bihar Elections Cheaper And Costlier 40 Percent GST gst janhvi kapoor Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office netflix Bihar Elections Cheaper And Costlier 40 Percent GST gst janhvi kapoor Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office netflix Bihar Elections Cheaper And Costlier 40 Percent GST gst janhvi kapoor Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office netflix Bihar Elections Cheaper And Costlier 40 Percent GST gst janhvi kapoor Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office
LIVE TV
Home > India > Bihar Elections Or Trump Tariffs? P. Chidambaram Questions Government On 8 Years Of Wait For GST Reform

Bihar Elections Or Trump Tariffs? P. Chidambaram Questions Government On 8 Years Of Wait For GST Reform

Rajya Sabha MP- P. Chidambaram welcomed the GST Council’s decision to rationalise rates but called the move “eight years too late.” On X, he said the current GST design should never have been introduced and noted that repeated warnings since 2017 went unheard.

P. Chidambaram Questions Government On GST Reform
P. Chidambaram Questions Government On GST Reform

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: September 4, 2025 01:43:05 IST

Former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram reacted strongly to the latest GST Council decisions on X. He said, “The GST rationalisation and the reduction in rates on a range of goods and services are WELCOME but 8 years TOO LATE.”

He criticised the original design of GST, adding, “The current design of GST and the rates prevailing until today ought not to have been introduced in the first place.” Chidambaram noted that his repeated warnings since the introduction of GST had not been considered by the government.

Criticism of GST Implementation Since 2017

Chidambaram recalled that opposition leaders and economists who raised concerns about GST’s structure and rate slabs when the system was rolled out in 2017.

He said, “We have been crying hoarse for the last 8 years against the design and rates of GST, but our pleas fell on deaf years.”

He highlighted that the complex design and high rates burdened businesses and households. According to him, the Council’s decision to rationalise rates now reflects the same issues critics pointed out nearly a decade ago.

Speculation on Government’s Motives Behind Changes

Chidambaram also speculated on what factors might have prompted the government to act now. He asked if the decision was driven by sluggish economic growth, rising household debt, falling household savings, or the upcoming elections in Bihar.

He further questioned if international developments, such as “Mr Trump and his tariffs,” also influenced the move. Listing these possible reasons, Chidambaram concluded with, “All of the above?” His remarks suggest doubts about the timing and motivation behind the reforms.

Must Read: 40% GST On Cigerettes But Only 18% GST On Bidis, Why Two Tobacco Products With Different GST Slab?

Tags: Bihar ElectionsGST reformhome-hero-pos-5P Chidambaram

RELATED News

GST Council Outlines Seven Pillars Of Next-Gen Reforms, Why It Matters
40% GST On Cigerettes But Only 18% GST On Bidis, Why Two Tobacco Products With Different GST Slab?
Diwali Gift For Nation: PM Modi, JP Nadda, Kangana Ranaut And Others Laud Next Gen GST Reform
GST Reform Meet: Here’s What Gets Cheaper And What Gets Costlier, Details Here
‘40% GST’ Trends On X! GST On Cigarettes, Alcohol, Gambling Surges

LATEST NEWS

Penn Badgley Aka Joe From ‘YOU’ Welcomes Twin Baby Boys, Says ‘Interrupting My Paternity Leave’
Shift Work And Sleep Apnea: Experts Warn Of Rising Health Risks
31 Dead in Nigeria Boat Accident, Dozens Rescued
Bihar Elections Or Trump Tariffs? P. Chidambaram Questions Government On 8 Years Of Wait For GST Reform
‘40% GST’ Trends On X! GST On Cigarettes, Alcohol, Gambling Surges
SSC CGL Exam Date 2025 OUT: Tier 1 Exam Starts from Sept 12, Check Here Admit Card & City Slip Details
GST Meeting: FM Sitharaman Announces ZERO GST, BIG Reduction For Middle Class, Check Here
Rajasthan University Result 2025 OUT at uniraj.ac.in: Check & Download Uniraj UG and PG Marksheet Via Direct Link
Donald Trump Blocked! Court Slams 200-Year-Old Law Used Against Venezuelan Man
The Price Of Your iPhone Is Dropping, But What About Everything Else? Inside The GST 2.0 Mystery
Bihar Elections Or Trump Tariffs? P. Chidambaram Questions Government On 8 Years Of Wait For GST Reform

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Bihar Elections Or Trump Tariffs? P. Chidambaram Questions Government On 8 Years Of Wait For GST Reform

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Bihar Elections Or Trump Tariffs? P. Chidambaram Questions Government On 8 Years Of Wait For GST Reform
Bihar Elections Or Trump Tariffs? P. Chidambaram Questions Government On 8 Years Of Wait For GST Reform
Bihar Elections Or Trump Tariffs? P. Chidambaram Questions Government On 8 Years Of Wait For GST Reform
Bihar Elections Or Trump Tariffs? P. Chidambaram Questions Government On 8 Years Of Wait For GST Reform

QUICK LINKS