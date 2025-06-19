Bihar Man Allegedly Puts Chilly Powder On His Wife’s Private Parts, Reason Will Shock You

Police in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district arrested a man after he allegedly tortured his wife over suspicion of an extramarital affair. The victim accused her husband, 40-year-old Shatrughan Rai, of inserting chilli powder into her private parts, burning her thighs with a hot iron, and attempting to electrocute her. The woman said Rai locked her in a room without food or water for two days. The incident occurred on June 13. The woman claimed her cries for help went unheard as neighbours remained silent out of fear. Her brother finally rescued her on June 15.

Medical Condition Worsens, Referred to SKMCH

Following the rescue, the woman was taken to the Paroo Primary Health Centre for immediate treatment. Doctors later referred her to Shree Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH) in Muzaffarpur due to the seriousness of her injuries. On June 16, she registered an FIR against her husband and three other family members: her mother-in-law Dukhni Devi (45), brother-in-law Sumesh Rai (30), and sister-in-law Pushpa Devi (26). Police arrested the husband immediately, while the remaining accused have fled. A manhunt is currently underway.

Woman Claims She Was Targeted Over False Allegations

According to the woman’s statement, the abuse began six months ago when her husband and in-laws accused her of infidelity. Married for ten years and mother to three children, she said she offered to undergo a medical test to prove her innocence. “They threatened to kill me when I tried to explain,” she said. “Then, they did things that even animals wouldn’t do.” She alleged the family’s suspicion gradually turned violent and culminated in last week’s incident.

Senior police officer Ram Vinay Kumar confirmed that the case involves serious charges under domestic violence and physical assault. “Raids are being conducted to arrest the remaining accused. We are treating this case with utmost priority,” he told India Today. Police assured the victim of full support during the investigation and recovery process. Authorities are also working with local NGOs to ensure she receives counseling and rehabilitation support.

