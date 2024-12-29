Bihar Students Protest: Prashant Kishor Joins At Gandhi Maidaan, Patna

Despite facing restrictions from the police, who attempted to disperse the crowds, the protesters were joined by members of the Jansuraj Party, further intensifying the agitation.

Protests continued in Patna on Sunday as Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) aspirants gathered at Gandhi Maidan, demanding the cancellation of the 70th Integrated Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) held on December 13. Despite facing restrictions from the police, who attempted to disperse the crowds, the protesters were joined by members of the Jansuraj Party, further intensifying the agitation.

Protest Escalates with Police Clashes

The protest, organized by Jansuraj Party leader Prashant Kishore, aimed to draw attention to allegations of a question paper leak during the BPSC exam. Kishore had called for students to gather near the statue of Mahatma Gandhi, but local authorities denied permission for the rally. The situation quickly escalated when protesters, accompanied by Jansuraj Party workers holding banners, broke through police barricades and advanced toward the Gandhi statue, shouting slogans in unison.

Calls for a Fair Re-Examination

The demonstrators have been protesting for over a week, calling for the cancellation of the December 13 exam, which they claim was marred by widespread cheating and irregularities. They allege that the question paper was leaked, compromising the integrity of the exam. While some protests have focused on specific exam centres, the protesters argue that the entire exam should be cancelled to maintain fairness for all candidates. They stress that holding a re-examination at just one centre would violate the principle of a “level playing field” for all aspirants.

Prashant Kishore Joins the Protest

On Saturday, Kishore visited the protesters at Gardani Bagh, where the sit-in has been taking place for several days. Addressing the crowd, he highlighted the regularity of irregularities in BPSC exams, specifically the recurring issue of paper leaks. Kishore stated that such practices could no longer be tolerated, stressing the need for a solution. He announced the organization of the ‘Chatra Sansad’ (Students’ Parliament) at Gandhi Maidan to raise awareness and discuss the way forward.

Bihar Government Proposes Talks

In response to the growing protests, the Patna district administration proposed holding a meeting with the protesting candidates to discuss their concerns. District Magistrate Chandrashekhar Singh offered to arrange a meeting with BPSC officials, encouraging the protesters to nominate five representatives to present their grievances. Singh assured that the commission would take appropriate action after hearing the candidates’ concerns.

BPSC Refuses to Cancel Entire Exam

Meanwhile, the BPSC has rejected calls for the cancellation of the entire December 13 exam. Examination Controller Rajesh Kumar Singh emphasized that only the exam held at the Bapu Pariksha Parisar centre would be annulled, following disruptions caused by a group of unruly aspirants. A re-examination for that centre will be conducted on January 4. Singh dismissed the allegations of a paper leak as baseless, attributing the protests to private coaching institutes that he claimed were inciting students to demand a cancellation of the entire exam.

As the situation unfolds, the authorities and the BPSC remain firm in their stance, while the protesters continue to demand justice and transparency in the examination process.

Also Read: 8 Illegal Bangladeshi Nationals Deported By Delhi Police, Entered Via Unauthorized Routes