LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
delhi air pollution Adelaide Oval Lukoil Daniel Naroditsky Chief Minister Siddaramaiah latest india news benefits of Kafala System delhi air pollution Adelaide Oval Lukoil Daniel Naroditsky Chief Minister Siddaramaiah latest india news benefits of Kafala System delhi air pollution Adelaide Oval Lukoil Daniel Naroditsky Chief Minister Siddaramaiah latest india news benefits of Kafala System delhi air pollution Adelaide Oval Lukoil Daniel Naroditsky Chief Minister Siddaramaiah latest india news benefits of Kafala System
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
delhi air pollution Adelaide Oval Lukoil Daniel Naroditsky Chief Minister Siddaramaiah latest india news benefits of Kafala System delhi air pollution Adelaide Oval Lukoil Daniel Naroditsky Chief Minister Siddaramaiah latest india news benefits of Kafala System delhi air pollution Adelaide Oval Lukoil Daniel Naroditsky Chief Minister Siddaramaiah latest india news benefits of Kafala System delhi air pollution Adelaide Oval Lukoil Daniel Naroditsky Chief Minister Siddaramaiah latest india news benefits of Kafala System
LIVE TV
Home > India > Bihar’s Most Wanted Gangster Ranjan Pathak And Four Other Sigma Gang Members Shot Dead In Police Encounter

Bihar’s Most Wanted Gangster Ranjan Pathak And Four Other Sigma Gang Members Shot Dead In Police Encounter

Delhi Police and Bihar Police killed four members of Bihar’s notorious Sigma gang, including most wanted gangsters Ranjan and Manish Pathak, in an early morning encounter in Rohini. Officials said the gang was planning a major attack ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections. The joint operation marks a major success in cracking down on interstate criminal networks involved in multiple murders, extortion, and armed attacks across Bihar.

Sigma Gang Encounter | Pic Credit: X
Sigma Gang Encounter | Pic Credit: X

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: October 23, 2025 08:55:08 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Bihar’s Most Wanted Gangster Ranjan Pathak And Four Other Sigma Gang Members Shot Dead In Police Encounter

Delhi Police Crime Branch and Bihar Police jointly neutralised the Sigma gang in an early morning encounter in Rohini, Delhi, on Thursday. The operation ended the crime network led by Bihar’s most wanted gangsters, Ranjan Pathak and Manish Pathak. Officials said the gang was planning a major strike ahead of the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections.

The police teams intercepted the gang near Bahadur Shah Marg around 2:20 AM during a coordinated crackdown on interstate criminal groups operating between Bihar and Delhi.

Police reported that the gang members opened fire at officers, leading to retaliatory action. All four accused  Ranjan Pathak (25) and Manish Pathak (33) from Sitamarhi, Bimlesh Mahto alias Bimlesh Sahni (25) from Ratanpur, and Aman Thakur (21) from Sherpur, sustained bullet injuries and were taken to Dr. BSA Hospital in Rohini. 

Doctors declared them dead on arrival. The encounter site was cordoned off for forensic examination. Police said the quick response by the raiding teams prevented a possible large-scale criminal operation the gang had planned in the coming weeks.

All four had multiple cases registered against them in Bihar, including charges of murder, extortion, and armed robbery. The gang had built a strong network across northern states and was involved in several high-profile killings.

Gang Involved in Multiple High-Profile Murders

Investigators revealed that the Sigma gang was responsible for several sensational murders, including those of Brahmashri Sena district head Ganesh Sharma, Madan Sharma, and Aditya Singh.

Police found that the gang carried out these killings as part of their effort to spread fear and maintain dominance in Bihar’s Sitamarhi and surrounding districts. Officials said the elimination of the gang leaders would help weaken organised criminal activities in the region and assist ongoing probes against other linked networks.

Gang Claimed Attacks Were Against Bureaucratic Exploitation

The Sigma gang had earlier sent pamphlets and contacted journalists, claiming their violent acts were a protest against bureaucratic corruption, police misconduct, and the exploitation of the poor.

They maintained that their actions were “not against any caste or religion” and that they “respected the law.” Investigators are now examining whether these claims were part of the gang’s strategy to justify criminal activities and mislead the public about their real motives. Police also recovered several documents during the operation.

Officials described the encounter as a major success in dismantling Bihar’s organised crime networks. Police sources said the crackdown followed months of surveillance on the gang’s movements between Bihar and Delhi. 

Must Read: Despite Decrease In Parali Burning, Delhi Records Most Toxic Post-Diwali Air In Five Years: Report

First published on: Oct 23, 2025 8:55 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Bihar Gangsterdelhi policeencounterSigma Gang

RELATED News

Bhagwant Mann’s ‘Fake’ MMS Goes Viral: What We Know So Far

Who Is Satish Jarkiholi? Scheduled Caste Leader From Valmiki Community Might Become Siddaramaiah’s Successor, Here’s Why!

Is Premanand Ji Maharaj Hospitalized Again? Latest Health Update On Dialysis, Abdominal Swelling, & CT Scan Reports

Kakinada DSP Promises Swift Arrest in Tuni Minor Girl Sexual Assault Case, Warns Against Political Linking and Circulation of Victim’s Videos

Hussain Ahmed Case: Trial Underway In Pakistan, Indian Supreme Court Lawyers React

LATEST NEWS

Ashwin Reveals Why Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Are Biggest Attraction In India Vs Australia ODIs: ‘Stands Might Be Filled In Adelaide…’

Happy Bhai Dooj 2025: 50 Heartfelt Wishes, Messages & Captions To Share With Your Sibling

Bihar’s Most Wanted Gangster Ranjan Pathak And Four Other Sigma Gang Members Shot Dead In Police Encounter

China and US 'just flexing muscles' over critical metals, BHP chair says

Formidable Bayern crush Brugge 4-0 to stretch winning run

OpenAI to offer UK data residency driven by government partnership

Liverpool end poor run with 5-1 thrashing of Frankfurt

OpenAI to offer UK data residency driven by government partnership

US Imposes Sanctions On Russia’s Two Largest Oil Companies After Moscow Holds Nuclear Drills

OpenAI to offer UK data residency driven by government partnership

Bihar’s Most Wanted Gangster Ranjan Pathak And Four Other Sigma Gang Members Shot Dead In Police Encounter

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Bihar’s Most Wanted Gangster Ranjan Pathak And Four Other Sigma Gang Members Shot Dead In Police Encounter

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Bihar’s Most Wanted Gangster Ranjan Pathak And Four Other Sigma Gang Members Shot Dead In Police Encounter
Bihar’s Most Wanted Gangster Ranjan Pathak And Four Other Sigma Gang Members Shot Dead In Police Encounter
Bihar’s Most Wanted Gangster Ranjan Pathak And Four Other Sigma Gang Members Shot Dead In Police Encounter
Bihar’s Most Wanted Gangster Ranjan Pathak And Four Other Sigma Gang Members Shot Dead In Police Encounter
QUICK LINKS