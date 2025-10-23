Bihar’s Most Wanted Gangster Ranjan Pathak And Four Other Sigma Gang Members Shot Dead In Police Encounter

Delhi Police Crime Branch and Bihar Police jointly neutralised the Sigma gang in an early morning encounter in Rohini, Delhi, on Thursday. The operation ended the crime network led by Bihar’s most wanted gangsters, Ranjan Pathak and Manish Pathak. Officials said the gang was planning a major strike ahead of the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections.

The police teams intercepted the gang near Bahadur Shah Marg around 2:20 AM during a coordinated crackdown on interstate criminal groups operating between Bihar and Delhi.

Police reported that the gang members opened fire at officers, leading to retaliatory action. All four accused Ranjan Pathak (25) and Manish Pathak (33) from Sitamarhi, Bimlesh Mahto alias Bimlesh Sahni (25) from Ratanpur, and Aman Thakur (21) from Sherpur, sustained bullet injuries and were taken to Dr. BSA Hospital in Rohini.

Doctors declared them dead on arrival. The encounter site was cordoned off for forensic examination. Police said the quick response by the raiding teams prevented a possible large-scale criminal operation the gang had planned in the coming weeks.

All four had multiple cases registered against them in Bihar, including charges of murder, extortion, and armed robbery. The gang had built a strong network across northern states and was involved in several high-profile killings.

Gang Involved in Multiple High-Profile Murders

Investigators revealed that the Sigma gang was responsible for several sensational murders, including those of Brahmashri Sena district head Ganesh Sharma, Madan Sharma, and Aditya Singh.

Police found that the gang carried out these killings as part of their effort to spread fear and maintain dominance in Bihar’s Sitamarhi and surrounding districts. Officials said the elimination of the gang leaders would help weaken organised criminal activities in the region and assist ongoing probes against other linked networks.

Gang Claimed Attacks Were Against Bureaucratic Exploitation

The Sigma gang had earlier sent pamphlets and contacted journalists, claiming their violent acts were a protest against bureaucratic corruption, police misconduct, and the exploitation of the poor.

They maintained that their actions were “not against any caste or religion” and that they “respected the law.” Investigators are now examining whether these claims were part of the gang’s strategy to justify criminal activities and mislead the public about their real motives. Police also recovered several documents during the operation.

Officials described the encounter as a major success in dismantling Bihar’s organised crime networks. Police sources said the crackdown followed months of surveillance on the gang’s movements between Bihar and Delhi.

Must Read: Despite Decrease In Parali Burning, Delhi Records Most Toxic Post-Diwali Air In Five Years: Report