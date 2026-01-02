LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
elon musk earthquake health-department donald trump Aviva Baig balochistan Dharamshala college death arunachal pradesh bangladesh elon musk earthquake health-department donald trump Aviva Baig balochistan Dharamshala college death arunachal pradesh bangladesh elon musk earthquake health-department donald trump Aviva Baig balochistan Dharamshala college death arunachal pradesh bangladesh elon musk earthquake health-department donald trump Aviva Baig balochistan Dharamshala college death arunachal pradesh bangladesh
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
elon musk earthquake health-department donald trump Aviva Baig balochistan Dharamshala college death arunachal pradesh bangladesh elon musk earthquake health-department donald trump Aviva Baig balochistan Dharamshala college death arunachal pradesh bangladesh elon musk earthquake health-department donald trump Aviva Baig balochistan Dharamshala college death arunachal pradesh bangladesh elon musk earthquake health-department donald trump Aviva Baig balochistan Dharamshala college death arunachal pradesh bangladesh
LIVE TV
Home > India > BJP Alleges Rahul Gandhi’s Links With ‘Anti-India Lobby’ After US Lawmakers’ Meet As They Seek Fair Trial For Umar Khalid

BJP Alleges Rahul Gandhi’s Links With ‘Anti-India Lobby’ After US Lawmakers’ Meet As They Seek Fair Trial For Umar Khalid

BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of repeated links with an alleged “anti-India lobby” abroad, citing his meetings with US lawmakers Jan Schakowsky and Ilhan Omar and their criticism of India.

Pradeep Bhandari on Friday accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of having recurring links with an "anti-India lobby" operating abroad ( PHOTO: X)
Pradeep Bhandari on Friday accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of having recurring links with an "anti-India lobby" operating abroad ( PHOTO: X)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: January 2, 2026 20:53:56 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

BJP Alleges Rahul Gandhi’s Links With ‘Anti-India Lobby’ After US Lawmakers’ Meet As They Seek Fair Trial For Umar Khalid

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National Spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari on Friday accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of having recurring links with an “anti-India lobby” operating abroad.

You Might Be Interested In

In a post on X, Bhandari shared a photo of the Leader of the Opposition alongside U.S. lawmakers Jan Schakowsky and Ilhan Omar and claimed that such international interactions tarnish India’s reputation.

He noted that in 2024, US Congresswoman Jan Schakowsky met Rahul Gandhi in the United States, along with Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, whom Bhandari described as “anti-India.”

You Might Be Interested In

“HOW THE RAHUL GANDHI – ANTI-INDIA LOBBY WORKS? 2024: Jan Schakowsky meets Rahul Gandhi in the United States — along with Anti India Ilhan Omar. January 2025: She reintroduces the “Combating International Islamophobia Act”, explicitly naming India and alleging “crackdowns on Muslim communities,” the post added on X.

In 2026, Schakowsky wrote to India raising concerns over Umar Khalid, accused under UAPA in riot-related cases,” Bhandari said.
“Cut to 2026: The same Jan Schakowsky writes to the Government of India, raising “concerns” over Umar Khalid — an accused under UAPA in serious cases linked to riots and violence. EVERY TIME AN ANTI INDIA NARRATIVE IS PEDDLED ABROAD, One name keeps recurring in the background: Rahul Gandhi. Those who want to weaken India, defame its elected government, and dilute its anti-terror laws seem to inevitably converge around him,” BJP spokesperson added.

BJP Spokesperson’s remarks came after the newly sworn-in Mayor of New York, Zohran Mamdani, wrote a letter of support to Umar Khalid, an accused in the North East Delhi riots larger Conspiracy case. Eight U.S. lawmakers have written a letter urging the Government of Indian to grant Khalid a fair trial in accordance with international law.

Earlier in December 2025, Bhandari launched a blistering attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his remarks during an interaction in Germany, alleging that the Congress leader was projecting a narrative of chaos, unrest, and India’s failure abroad.

Reacting strongly to Rahul Gandhi’s comments, Bhandari questioned the intent behind such statements and accused the Congress of harbouring an “anti-India” mindset.

The BJP spokesperson further alleged that Rahul Gandhi travels abroad to unite forces that are hostile to India’s democratic institutions and progress.

Bhandari’s remarks came after Rahul Gandhi, during an address at the Hertie School in Berlin as part of his five-day visit to Germany, criticised the BJP-led central government and claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for India would fail and reiterated his allegation that the BJP is “capturing” the country’s institutional framework, terming it an “attack” on the democratic system. 

(With Inputs From ANI) 

ALSO READ: Iran Snaps Back At Donald Trump’s Warning Over Protestors Killing, Mocks US’ Rescue Missions: ‘Any Intervention Will Lead To…’

First published on: Jan 2, 2026 8:51 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: congresslatest india newspradeep-bhandarirahul gandhi

RELATED News

Maharashtra: Man Arrested For Deliberately Playing ‘Kashmir Banega Pakistan’ On Loudspeaker Near Temple, Act Recorded Secretly On Phone

Why Is Pakistan Protesting Dulhasti-II, India’s Hydroelectric Project On Chenab? Everything You Need To Know

Indore Water Contamination Row: MP CM Mohan Yadav Takes Action, Fires Top Officials After Crisis Leaves 10 Dead

Severe Cold Wave Forces School Closure: UP CM Aditya Yoginath Orders Shutdown of CBSE, ICSE, And Other Board Schools Till THIS Date

Who Are Aviva Baig’s Parents? Here’s What You Need To Know About Imran Baig And Nandita Kathpalia Baig As Their Daughter Gets Engaged To Raihan Vadra

LATEST NEWS

Breaking News: Powerful 6.5 Earthquake Hits Mexico, Buildings Damaged; Interrupts President’s Press Briefing

Border 2’s Ghar Kab Aaoge Released: Fans React ‘Not As Good As The OG Sandese Aate Hai,’ Ask ‘Why Do We Keep Getting Remakes?’

Redefining Urban Living: JEM Group’s Impact on Mumbai’s Real Estate Landscape

Sneh Desai Continues to Transform Millions with Blockbuster ‘Change Your Life’ Workshop and a Powerful Line-Up of Global Events

‘Fed Up’ With Rumours, Bigg Boss OTT’s Abhishek Malhan Issues Sharp Warning On Engagement Speculations With Jiyaa Shankar, Says, ‘Stop Linking My Name…’

Nuclear-Powered Rockets Moving Closer To Reality? First In-Space Test of Nuclear Thermal Propulsion Engines Planned for Early 2026, All You Need To Know

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Will Hardik Pandya and Shubman Gill Feature in the Next Match?

Zudio Leads The Race For India’s Next Billion Consumers: How Tata’s Made-In-India Brand Is Winning Middle-Class Hearts Over Fast-Fashion Spanish Rival Zara, Explained

All-New Kia Seltos Launched in India: What’s New in Price, Features, Engines, and Safety Tech

Akshay Kumar And Rani Mukerji Team Up For ‘Oh My God 3’; Film Expected To Go On Floors By Mid-2026

BJP Alleges Rahul Gandhi’s Links With ‘Anti-India Lobby’ After US Lawmakers’ Meet As They Seek Fair Trial For Umar Khalid

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

BJP Alleges Rahul Gandhi’s Links With ‘Anti-India Lobby’ After US Lawmakers’ Meet As They Seek Fair Trial For Umar Khalid

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

BJP Alleges Rahul Gandhi’s Links With ‘Anti-India Lobby’ After US Lawmakers’ Meet As They Seek Fair Trial For Umar Khalid
BJP Alleges Rahul Gandhi’s Links With ‘Anti-India Lobby’ After US Lawmakers’ Meet As They Seek Fair Trial For Umar Khalid
BJP Alleges Rahul Gandhi’s Links With ‘Anti-India Lobby’ After US Lawmakers’ Meet As They Seek Fair Trial For Umar Khalid
BJP Alleges Rahul Gandhi’s Links With ‘Anti-India Lobby’ After US Lawmakers’ Meet As They Seek Fair Trial For Umar Khalid

QUICK LINKS