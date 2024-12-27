BJP Leader Annamalai Whips Himself To Launch Protest Against DMK Government

BJP leader Annamalai whipped himself to kickstart a 48-day protest against the DMK government, citing corruption and injustice. Triggered by the Anna University assault, his protest involves fasting and barefoot marches, targeting DMK’s defeat in the 2026 Assembly election.

BJP leader Annamalai whipped himself six times, symbolizing his pledge to fight against the DMK government. The act, witnessed by a crowd of supporters and shared widely through a video by ANI, marks the beginning of a 48-day protest aimed at highlighting alleged corruption and injustice under Tamil Nadu’s ruling DMK.

The protest, which includes a barefoot march and fasting, is part of Annamalai’s vow to ensure the DMK’s defeat in the 2026 Assembly election. Speaking to reporters after the act, he explained, “Anybody understanding Tamil culture will understand this. Flogging ourselves… punishing ourselves… it is part of this culture.”

Annamalai stated his protest was not against individuals but against “continuous injustice” in Tamil Nadu. Highlighting the recent sexual assault of a student at Chennai’s Anna University and the thrashing of her male friend, he accused the DMK-led government of fostering a state plagued by lawlessness and corruption.

VIDEO | BJP Tamil Nadu president K Annamalai (@annamalai_k) whips himself outside his residence in Coimbatore to condemn the police, and the state government for their ‘apathy’ in handling the case of sexual assault of a student of Anna University.#TamilNaduNews (Full video… pic.twitter.com/v3G3DD3nn9 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 27, 2024

“What happened at Anna University is only the tipping point. If you look at what has been happening over the last three years… continuous injustice against the common people, against women and children, and corruption,” he said.

Trigger Point: Anna University Assault

The shocking assault, involving a 37-year-old food stall owner who has since been arrested, has led to political blame games. While police confirmed the accused confessed to the crime, opposition parties, including the BJP and AIADMK, have criticized Chief Minister MK Stalin’s administration for what they call a failure to maintain law and order.

Annamalai labeled the state as a “breeding ground of unlawful activities” and a “haven for criminals,” intensifying the political row between the BJP and the DMK.

Protests Rooted in Tamil Culture

The act of self-flagellation, Annamalai explained, draws from Tamil traditions and symbolizes personal accountability. “This is the path a lot of my forefathers walked on,” he said, referencing cultural practices of self-punishment to inspire collective action.

The move has drawn both support and criticism. While his supporters see it as a bold gesture of commitment, critics argue it is a political stunt aimed at garnering attention ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

BJP’s Strategy for 2026 Assembly Election

With this dramatic launch, Annamalai hopes to rally public opinion against the DMK, which he accuses of widespread corruption and neglect of the common people’s issues. The barefoot protest and fasting campaign are designed to sustain momentum and keep pressure on the ruling party.

As Tamil Nadu gears up for the 2026 Assembly elections, this protest signals a fierce political battle between the DMK and BJP, with the state’s governance and law-and-order situation taking center stage.

ALSO READ: Andhra Couple Dies By Suicide After Conflicts Over Son’s Relationship With Transgender Person