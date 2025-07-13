BJP Leader Surendra Kewat Killed In Patna, Days After Businessman Gopal Khemka’s Murder

Ahead of the Bihar assembly elections 2025, unidentified armed assailants in the Bihar’s Patna district killed a Bharatiya Janata Party leader, Surendra Kewat, 52, a resident of the Sheikhpura village. According to a ABP news report, Surendra, a former president of the Punpun BJP Kisan Morcha (farmers’ wing) was killed in Bihar’s Sheikhpura district by two bike-borne unidentified assailants. As per the police reports, the attack happened while Kewat was working in his agricultural fields. Surendra suffered four bullet injuries in the attack, was rushed to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Patna where he died during the treatment.

Politicians meet the grieving family

After the killing, Gopal Ravidas, MLA from Phulwarisharif town, Patna, Bihar and former minister Shyam Rajak reached the hospital. They met Surendra’s grieving family and expressed sympathies.

Tejashwi Yadav slams the Bihar government

Leader of the opposition of the Bihar’s legislative assembly Tejashwi Yadav criticised the Bihar government in a tweet. The tweet in Hindi, when translated to English reads as, “And now, a BJP leader shot dead in Patna. What to say, and to whom? Is there anyone in the NDA government willing to listen to the truth or admit their mistakes?”

और अब पटना में बीजेपी नेता की गोली मारकर हत्या! क्या कहे किससे कहे? NDA सरकार में कोई सच्चाई सुनने वाला नहीं, गलती स्वीकारने वाला नहीं? CM के स्वास्थ्य का सबको पता है लेकिन BJP के दो-दो नकारे उपमुख्यमंत्री क्या कर रहे है? भ्रष्ट भूंजा-DK पार्टी का कोई बयान नहीं? #Crime #Bihar — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) July 13, 2025

Second killing in Patna, Bihar

Before Surendra’s assassination, a sharpshooter gunned down a businessman Gopal Khemka while he was returning to his residence from the Bankipore Club. Gopal was declared brought dead at a private hospital in Kankarbagh. Police had said that Khemka was killed due to a land dispute in Vaishali district. According to a PTI report, a key suspect, Vikas alias Raja, involved in the killing of Gopal was killed in a gunfight with the police in the early hours of July 08, 2025, Tuesday. According to the report, the gunfight took place in Patna’s Damaria Ghat area. Vikas was 29 years old and was wanted in several other criminal cases as well, the police said.