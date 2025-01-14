Home
Tuesday, January 14, 2025
BJP Nominates Chandrabhan Paswan For The Milkipur Bypoll In Uttar Pradesh

BJP fields Chandrabhan Paswan for Milkipur bypoll; SP banks on Ajit Prasad as Congress backs INDIA bloc in key UP contest.

The BJP has nominated Chandrabhan Paswan as its candidate for the high-stakes Milkipur Assembly bypoll in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya district. Scheduled for February 5, the bypoll was necessitated after Samajwadi Party’s (SP) Awadhesh Prasad vacated the seat upon being elected as Faizabad MP in the Lok Sabha. Votes will be counted on February 8.

The SP has fielded Ajit Prasad, the son of Awadhesh Prasad, to retain the constituency. Congress, a member of the INDIA bloc, has decided not to contest and will instead support the SP candidate.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav has consistently highlighted his party’s 2022 victory in Milkipur to criticize the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government. Yadav accuses the BJP of failing to deliver on governance and fostering divisive politics. He has urged his party cadre to ensure victory, calling the seat crucial for “saving democracy.”

In contrast, the BJP has mobilized significant resources for the campaign. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who has recently undertaken multiple tours to Ayodhya, is leading the charge. The party has deployed six ministers to rally support for Paswan, aiming to wrest the seat from the SP and bolster its position in the region.

The bypoll is seen as a litmus test for both parties ahead of the 2024 general elections. While the BJP hopes to capitalize on its organizational strength, the SP is banking on regional loyalty and anti-incumbency sentiments.

The contest has drawn sharp lines between the two political giants, with Congress’ strategic support adding further weight to the INDIA bloc’s unity. All eyes are now on February 5 to see which narrative resonates with voters.

