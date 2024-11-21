Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, November 21, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

BJP Slams Rahul Gandhi: Opposition States Named In Adani Bribery Charge

The BJP has come heavy on Congress in the Adani Group bribery case, asserting that all implicated states were governed by opposition parties during the period in question. Party leaders accused Congress of leveraging the U.S. indictment for political gains, calling for restraint and respect for the legal process.

BJP Slams Rahul Gandhi: Opposition States Named In Adani Bribery Charge

The BJP has on Thursday said that the states implicated in the U.S. indictment alleging bribes from the Adani Group for solar power contracts were governed by opposition parties.  At a press conference on Thursday, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra criticized Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for attempting to tarnish the Prime Minister’s reputation.

Opposition States Named In Bribery Charge

This followed Gandhi’s accusations linking Narendra Modi to alleged corrupt practices involving Gautam Adani. Patra highlighted that none of the states named in the U.S. indictment—Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Andhra Pradesh—were under BJP rule at the time. He pointed out that Congress and its allies were in power in Chhattisgarh and Tamil Nadu, while other states were governed by regional or opposition parties. The indictment, issued by U.S. prosecutors, alleges that the Adani Group paid $265 million in bribes to secure contracts with state electricity distribution companies between 2021 and 2023.

Amit Malviya questions the timing of Adani indictment

The BJP also criticized Congress’s response to the allegations. BJP IT department head Amit Malviya questioned the timing of the indictment, which coincided with the start of the Indian Parliament’s session and developments in U.S. politics, including Donald Trump’s potential return to the presidency. He accused Congress of aligning with global actors like George Soros to undermine the government, calling the timing suspicious.

Responding to Congress leader Jairam Ramesh’s claims that the indictment vindicates the party’s demand for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) investigation into the so-called “Modani scams,” Malviya stated that Congress should address allegations concerning bribes received by its own allies.

U.S. Adani indictment describes the charges as allegations

He noted that the Congress-led government in Chhattisgarh and the Congress ally DMK in Tamil Nadu were in power during the alleged period, while Odisha and Andhra Pradesh were governed by the BJD and YSR Congress, respectively, which were unaffiliated with the BJP or Congress alliances.

Malviya further emphasized that the U.S. indictment describes the charges as allegations, with defendants presumed innocent until proven guilty. Taking a dig at Ramesh, he urged the Congress leader to review documents thoroughly before making statements. Malviya also argued that just as Indian courts could potentially accuse American firms of unethical practices in Indian markets, the judicial process should be allowed to proceed independently without political interference or premature conclusions.

He cautioned Congress against using such developments for political mileage, urging restraint and respect for the legal process.

Read More: Gautam Adani Should Be Arrested Now, PM Modi Is Involved With Adani In Corruption’: Rahul Gandhi On US Charges 

Filed under

adani Adani Bribery case Adani Solar Adani US charges Adani US indictment Rahul Gandhi
Advertisement

Also Read

Mahakumbh Mela 2025: All You Need To Know About IRCTC’s Tent City In Prayagraj

Mahakumbh Mela 2025: All You Need To Know About IRCTC’s Tent City In Prayagraj

Virender Sehwag’s Son Aaryavir Slams Quick 200 For Delhi

Virender Sehwag’s Son Aaryavir Slams Quick 200 For Delhi

Gautam Adani US Indictment: After the Stock Market, Is FDI in India’s Thriving Solar Energy Sector Under Attack?

Gautam Adani US Indictment: After the Stock Market, Is FDI in India’s Thriving Solar Energy...

Is Your Sugar Craving Inherited? Study Links Genetics To Your Sweet Tooth

Is Your Sugar Craving Inherited? Study Links Genetics To Your Sweet Tooth

Unbelievable! Mini Rebel Robot Kidnaps 12 Giant Robots In China | WATCH

Unbelievable! Mini Rebel Robot Kidnaps 12 Giant Robots In China | WATCH

Entertainment

What Happened To JonBenét Ramsey 28 Years Ago? Dad John Bennett Ramsey Speaks Out Ahead Of Docseries

What Happened To JonBenét Ramsey 28 Years Ago? Dad John Bennett Ramsey Speaks Out Ahead

10 Times When The Simpsons Predictions Got Wrong

10 Times When The Simpsons Predictions Got Wrong

Alien: Earth: Prequel To Ridley Scott’s 1979 Alien NOW Has A Release Date- Check Here

Alien: Earth: Prequel To Ridley Scott’s 1979 Alien NOW Has A Release Date- Check Here

Harry Potter Casting: HBO Backs J.K. Rowling Despite Controversial Remarks On Transgenders; ‘Has the Right to Express Her Personal Views’

Harry Potter Casting: HBO Backs J.K. Rowling Despite Controversial Remarks On Transgenders; ‘Has the Right

‘The Sabarmati Report’ Film Declared Tax Free In Uttar Pradesh

‘The Sabarmati Report’ Film Declared Tax Free In Uttar Pradesh

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Guess Which City Has Become The New Sex Tourism Hub?

Guess Which City Has Become The New Sex Tourism Hub?

Does Regular Hair Coloring Lead To Premature Grey Hair?

Does Regular Hair Coloring Lead To Premature Grey Hair?

Can Slow Living Be the Answer To Delhi’s Air Crisis?

Can Slow Living Be the Answer To Delhi’s Air Crisis?

This Unknown HACK Will Protect You From Asthma Attack During Hazardous Air Pollution

This Unknown HACK Will Protect You From Asthma Attack During Hazardous Air Pollution

Unique Benefits Of Pet Parenting For Children, Enhancing Development And Social Skills

Unique Benefits Of Pet Parenting For Children, Enhancing Development And Social Skills

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox