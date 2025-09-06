BJP Targets Regional Parties Over Dargah Incident, Calls It Politically Motivated

Srinagar, Sep 6: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State Spokesperson Altaf Thakur on Saturday launched a sharp attack on National Conference (NC) and People’s Democratic Party (PDP), accusing them of politicizing the recent Hazratbal emblem controversy and inciting public sentiments for political mileage.

Thakur’s remarks come days after a video went viral showing a group of individuals vandalizing the national emblem (Ashoka Pillar) installed on a foundation stone at the revered Hazratbal shrine. The act drew widespread condemnation, with J&K Waqf Board Chairperson Dr. Darakhshan Andrabi calling it a “direct assault on faith” and a deliberate attempt to create unrest.

Thakur defended the Waqf Board’s decision to install the emblem as part of the shrine’s renovation and modernization. “This act of vandalism is deeply unfortunate. What’s more troubling is how NC and PDP have tried to communalize and politicize a purely administrative move,” he said.

He further alleged that both parties are deliberately fuelling the controversy to regain lost ground in Kashmir. “These parties have nothing to offer to the people, so they are spreading misinformation and inciting people by distorting facts,” Thakur said.

Calling for strict legal action, the BJP leader urged the police to swiftly identify and arrest those responsible for damaging the emblem. “Respect for national symbols is non-negotiable. Those who indulged in this act must face the law,” he added.

Meanwhile, a case under FIR No. 76/2025 has been registered at Police Station Nigeen under relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and investigations are underway.

The BJP has reiterated that shrines are places of peace and spirituality and should not be dragged into political battles for short-term gains.