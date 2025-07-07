BJP’s 3-Day Leadership Camp Begins In Manpat, Chhattisgarh: Nadda, Amit Shah To Headline

LIVE TV
BJP kicked off a 3-day leadership camp in Chhattisgarh’s Manpat to train MPs and MLAs in governance and tribal outreach. Led by JP Nadda, the event will conclude with Amit Shah's address. The camp features cultural programs, expert sessions, and local cuisine. Congress criticises the event as political tourism. BJP defends it as a step towards inclusive development.

BJP launches 3-day leadership camp in Manpat, Chhattisgarh. JP Nadda, Amit Shah lead sessions focused on tribal outreach, governance, with cultural events and Congress criticism.

Published By: Lavanya R
Last Updated: July 7, 2025 22:43:35 IST

On Monday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) inaugurated its three-day leaders training camp in Manpat or “Chhattisgarh’s Shimla” in a major political and governance effort. The camp was held at the instruction of BJP national president JP Nadda and is intended to deepen tribal outreach and local governance practices in the state.

The highly visible event will be wrapped up by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, not only a sign of the Organisation’s commitment to capacity-building and engagement at the grassroots level, particularly tribal majority states, but also an indicator of how the BJP has a presence and program in this key demographic.

Top Leadership Participates in Training

The camp has drawn a wide array of senior leaders from both national and state levels. Among the attendees are Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, Deputy CM Vijay Sharma, ten state ministers, 44 MLAs, and ten BJP MPs. CM Sai, Sharma, MP Brijmohan Agrawal, and MLA Sunil Soni arrived in Ambikapur via the Durg-Ambikapur Express and travelled to Manpat under high security.

Nadda is expected to reach via a special aircraft to Darima’s Maa Mahamaya Airport and will continue by helicopter to the camp location in Manpat.

Organisers clarified that the camp is only for lawmakers and MPs. It has 12 thematic sessions led by national-level experts, including Union Ministers Shivraj Singh Chouhan and B L Santosh tackling everything from policy-making, public engagement and governance.

Local Flavour and Cultural Focus

The BJP leadership camp has also integrated elements of local culture and cuisine, serving ‘lakda flower chutney’ and millet-based meals, aligning with the ‘Vocal for Local’ campaign. The daily schedule includes morning yoga sessions, interactive training modules, cultural evenings, and visits to nearby landmarks like the Tibetan temple, showcasing Manpat’s unique cultural identity.

State Finance Minister O P Chaudhary highlighted the significance of holding such camps in tribal-dominated, previously Maoist-affected regions, saying it promotes cultural inclusion and identity recognition.

Congress Criticises BJP’s Move

However, not everyone views the event positively. Congress state communications chief Sushil Anand Shukla dismissed the leadership camp as mere “political tourism.” He accused the BJP of using such platforms to train its leaders in misusing funds while escaping accountability.

Despite criticism, the BJP continues to emphasize that the focus remains on better governance and stronger voter connection ahead of upcoming elections.

