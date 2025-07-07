Watch: “Barely Dressed and Drunk?” MNS leader Javed Shaikh’s Son Arrested After He Rams His Car Into Rajshree More’s Car

A video is making the rounds on social media in which a shirtless youth is seen abusing a woman, named Rajshree More, after her car was hit by the youth’s car at Vira Desai Road in Andheri West. The Mumbai Police said the youth has been identified as Rahil Shaikh, claiming to be the son of MNS state vice President Javed Shaikh.

The Police have registered an FIR at the Amboli police station. The youth has been detained for medical examination, and his car has also been taken into custody for further investigation.

It’s not the first time that Social media influencer Rajshree More, once known as Rakhi Sawant’s close friend, has made headlines. On Sunday night, Rajshree was allegedly involved in a car accident with Rahil Javed Shaikh, the son of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Javed Shaikh, who, she claims, was driving drunk.

Shortly after the incident, Rajshree More posted a video on Instagram that captured Rahil Shaikh in a semi-naked state, hurling abuses at her.

Fir Registered

The Mumbai Police has registered a video as Rajshree claims the accident occurred while he was driving under the influence.

In her recent posts, Rajshree expressed concern for her safety and alleged that Sunday’s incident may have been fueled by the earlier controversy when she faced backlash after posting a video in which she criticized the imposition of Marathi in Maharashtra.

Following her controversial statements, MNS workers filed a complaint against her at the Oshiwara police station. In response to the outrage, Rajshree issued a public apology and removed the video from her social media handles.

