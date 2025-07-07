LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
brics America Party Brazil Indian Fishermen elon musk china Israel houthi attack brics America Party Brazil Indian Fishermen elon musk china Israel houthi attack brics America Party Brazil Indian Fishermen elon musk china Israel houthi attack brics America Party Brazil Indian Fishermen elon musk china Israel houthi attack
Live TV
TRENDING |
brics America Party Brazil Indian Fishermen elon musk china Israel houthi attack brics America Party Brazil Indian Fishermen elon musk china Israel houthi attack brics America Party Brazil Indian Fishermen elon musk china Israel houthi attack brics America Party Brazil Indian Fishermen elon musk china Israel houthi attack
Home > India > Watch: “Barely Dressed and Drunk?” MNS leader Javed Shaikh’s Son Arrested After He Rams His Car Into Rajshree More’s Car

Watch: “Barely Dressed and Drunk?” MNS leader Javed Shaikh’s Son Arrested After He Rams His Car Into Rajshree More’s Car

The Mumbai Police said that a youth has been arrested for allegedly hitting his car with a woman, named Rajshree More, while driving drunk. The youth has been identified as Rahil Shaikh, claiming to be the son of MNS state vice President Javed Shaikh. A video is making the rounds on social media in which a shirtless youth is seen abusing a woman, named Rajshree More, after her car was hit by the youth's car at Vira Desai Road in Andheri West. The Police have registered an FIR at the Amboli police station. The investigation is underway.

Mumbai Police detained Rahil Shaikh for allegedly ramming his car into Rajshree More’s vehicle
Rahil Shaikh and Rajshree More (Credit - Instagram)

Published By: Suresh Pandey
Last Updated: July 7, 2025 17:28:45 IST

A video is making the rounds on social media in which a shirtless youth is seen abusing a woman, named Rajshree More, after her car was hit by the youth’s car at Vira Desai Road in Andheri West. The Mumbai Police said the youth has been identified as Rahil Shaikh, claiming to be the son of MNS state vice President Javed Shaikh.

The Police have registered an FIR at the Amboli police station. The youth has been detained for medical examination, and his car has also been taken into custody for further investigation.

Watch The Video Here: 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Rajshree More (@rajshree_more_official)


It’s not the first time that Social media influencer Rajshree More, once known as Rakhi Sawant’s close friend, has made headlines. On Sunday night, Rajshree was allegedly involved in a car accident with Rahil Javed Shaikh, the son of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Javed Shaikh, who, she claims, was driving drunk.

Shortly after the incident, Rajshree More posted a video on Instagram that captured Rahil Shaikh in a semi-naked state, hurling abuses at her.

Fir Registered  

The Mumbai Police has registered a video as Rajshree claims the accident occurred while he was driving under the influence.

In her recent posts, Rajshree expressed concern for her safety and alleged that Sunday’s incident may have been fueled by the earlier controversy when she faced backlash after posting a video in which she criticized the imposition of Marathi in Maharashtra.

Following her controversial statements, MNS workers filed a complaint against her at the Oshiwara police station. In response to the outrage, Rajshree issued a public apology and removed the video from her social media handles.

ALSO READ: Senior Doctor Blacklisted For Taking Bribe In Karnataka

Tags: mumbai policeRahil ShaikhRajshree More

More News

Kamal Haasan’s Wife Caught Him With Rekha in Hotel Room? What Was The Controversy?
Aamir Khan Names Vishnu Vishal & Jwala Gutta’s Daughter in Heartfelt Ceremony: A Star-Studded Blessing
Wasim Jaffer Takes Subtle Dig at Funny Michael Vaughan Social Media Post
‘Fintech Industry Plays Critical Role In Advancing Financial Inclusion’: Finance Secretary Nagaraju Maddirala On CII Platform
Pahalgam Terror Attack: Jammu Court Grants NIA 10-Day Extension For Two Accused In Lashkar Case
Indian Greats Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, And Yuvraj Singh Congratulate Team India On Historic Edgbaston Win
Watch: “Barely Dressed and Drunk?” MNS leader Javed Shaikh’s Son Arrested After He Rams His Car Into Rajshree More’s Car
CVC, Permira, EQT Are In Discussion For Stake In Nuvama Wealth For USD 1.6 Billion Contest
Tejashwi Yadav Slams EC Over Voter Verification Rules In Bihar’s SIR Process
Kriti Sanon’s Subtle Clue: Is She the New Face of Don 3?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?