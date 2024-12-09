Home
Monday, December 9, 2024
BJP’s Rahul Narwekar Elected As Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Unopposed

BJP’s Rahul Narwekar elected unopposed as Maharashtra Speaker, strengthening the party’s position in the state legislature.

BJP’s Rahul Narwekar Elected As Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Unopposed

On Monday, BJP MLA Rahul Narwekar was elected unopposed as the speaker of Maharashtra’s 15th legislative assembly. This comes after Narwekar’s nomination on Sunday, with the opposition alliance Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) deciding not to contest the election. The BJP’s move ensures a smooth election for Narwekar, who served as the speaker during the 14th assembly for two and a half years.

Narwekar, a prominent figure in the BJP, was re-elected from the Colaba assembly seat in Mumbai following the state elections held on November 20. His unopposed election is seen as a reflection of the BJP’s growing influence in the state, as well as its control over legislative proceedings.

In his previous tenure as speaker, Narwekar made significant rulings, including declaring the faction led by Eknath Shinde as the legitimate Shiv Sena and recognizing the Ajit Pawar-led group as the real Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). These decisions played a pivotal role in the political landscape of Maharashtra after the split within both parties.

Following Narwekar’s election, the assembly will proceed to a floor test to determine the strength of the new government, which will be followed by a joint session addressed by Governor CP Radhakrishnan. Narwekar’s leadership in the assembly will now be tested as the state legislature gears up for critical legislative sessions ahead.

As the BJP strengthens its grip on the state’s political framework, the coming days will reveal how the new government navigates the floor test and further consolidates its position in Maharashtra’s political arena.

