Breaking: 6 Dead After Cargo Ropeway Accident At Pavagadh Hill Temple In Gujarat

Six individuals have lost their lives after a trolley carrying construction material for the cargo ropeway at Pavagadh Hill temple malfunctioned, police informed. The accident took place when a cable wire of the ropeway snapped, resulting in the trolley falling.

Panchmahal DSP Harsh Dudhaat confirmed to ANI, “Six people died after a trolley carrying construction material for the ropeway in Pavagadh broke down.”

The temple, which is situated at an elevation of about 800 metres, could be reached by around 2,000 steps or cable cars. Authorities indicated that the ropeway intended for public access had been closed since morning because of adverse weather conditions.

Pavagadh Hill ascends from Champaner in three stages, having a plateau at 1,471 feet. The hill is occupied by a widely patronized temple of Goddess Kali, which draws close to 2.5 million pilgrims every year.

Rescue operations have been launched, and an investigation into the ropeway failure has been initiated by the authorities.

(This is a breaking news.. more updates are awaited)