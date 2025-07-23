LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Harvaard Exchange Visitor Program Barack Obama elisabetta cocciaretto Bigg Boss 19 openai trump Henley Passport Index Harvaard Exchange Visitor Program Barack Obama elisabetta cocciaretto Bigg Boss 19 openai trump Henley Passport Index Harvaard Exchange Visitor Program Barack Obama elisabetta cocciaretto Bigg Boss 19 openai trump Henley Passport Index Harvaard Exchange Visitor Program Barack Obama elisabetta cocciaretto Bigg Boss 19 openai trump Henley Passport Index
Live TV
TRENDING |
Harvaard Exchange Visitor Program Barack Obama elisabetta cocciaretto Bigg Boss 19 openai trump Henley Passport Index Harvaard Exchange Visitor Program Barack Obama elisabetta cocciaretto Bigg Boss 19 openai trump Henley Passport Index Harvaard Exchange Visitor Program Barack Obama elisabetta cocciaretto Bigg Boss 19 openai trump Henley Passport Index Harvaard Exchange Visitor Program Barack Obama elisabetta cocciaretto Bigg Boss 19 openai trump Henley Passport Index
Home > India > Breaking: Gujarat ATS arrested four terrorists with links to Al Qaeda

Breaking: Gujarat ATS arrested four terrorists with links to Al Qaeda

Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) arrested four terrorists with links to AQIS (Al-Qaeda in the Indian subcontinent). Two terrorists have been arrested from Gujarat, one from Delhi and one from Noida.

Breaking: Gujarat ATS arrested four terrorists with links to Al Qaeda

Published By: Suresh Pandey
Published: July 23, 2025 16:25:00 IST

The Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has arrested four terrorists with alleged links to Al Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS), officials said on Wednesday.

Two terrorists have been arrested from Gujarat, one from Delhi and one from Noida.

The arrested accused have been identified as Mohd Faiq from Delhi, Mohd Fardeen from Ahmedabad, Sefullah Kureshi from Modasa in Aravalli, and Zeeshan Ali from Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

Confirming the arrests, Gujarat ATS DIG Sunil Joshi said all four suspects were under surveillance for activities suspected to be connected to AQIS, a proscribed terror outfit affiliated with Al Qaeda.

The operation was conducted based on specific intelligence inputs and coordinated surveillance, he added. Further details are awaited. 

(With ANI Inputs)

ALSO READ: Parliament Monsoon Session Day 3 Key Highlights: Sports Governance Bill, National Anti-Doping (Amendment) Bill Introduced And Other Big News

Tags: AQISGujarat ATSTerrorists

RELATED News

India Hits 20% Ethanol Blending: What It Means For Billions In Savings And CO2 Reduction?
Watch | ‘CCTV Near Toilets, Forced To Bathe In Open’: 600 Women Constables Protest At Gorakhpur PAC Camp
RBI Sees Resilience In India’s Economy: What’s Driving Strong Growth In Agriculture And Services?
Decoding National Anti-Doping (Amendment) Bill, 2025, Brought To Rectify Issues Flagged By WADA In 2022 Act
Critical Mineral Supply Crisis: Can Bilateral Talks With China Hold The Key? Prof. C. Veeramani Explains

More News

Why A2 Ghee Is The Healthiest Fat You Can Eat? Everything You Should Know About This Emerging Modern Day Super Food
Humanitarian Crisis Unfolding? Over 90 Ukrainians Stuck At Georgia Border
Maldives: PM Modi’s Visit Marks Diplomatic Reset Not Just Symbolism, Says Ex Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid
Lady Gaga’s Quick Recovery After Tripping At Vegas Concert Stuns Fans, Watch!
Indian Man Brutally Attacked in Dublin’s Tallaght; Embassy Condemns Racist Assault, Offers Full Support
Actress Tanushree Dutta Breaks Down on Camera: ‘I am not well… please help me’
Chris Hemsworth To Play Second Lead In Robert Downey Jr Starrer Avengers: Doomsday
Ravi Kishan Replaces Sanjay Dutt In ‘Son of Sardaar 2,’ Actor Spills Shocking Tea
Critical Mineral Supply Crisis: Can Bilateral Talks With China Hold The Key? Prof. C. Veeramani Explains
Barack Obama Rejects US President Donald Trump’s Claims As ‘Outrageous’
Breaking: Gujarat ATS arrested four terrorists with links to Al Qaeda

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Breaking: Gujarat ATS arrested four terrorists with links to Al Qaeda

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Breaking: Gujarat ATS arrested four terrorists with links to Al Qaeda
Breaking: Gujarat ATS arrested four terrorists with links to Al Qaeda
Breaking: Gujarat ATS arrested four terrorists with links to Al Qaeda
Breaking: Gujarat ATS arrested four terrorists with links to Al Qaeda

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?