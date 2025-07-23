Breaking: Gujarat ATS arrested four terrorists with links to Al Qaeda

The Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has arrested four terrorists with alleged links to Al Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS), officials said on Wednesday.

Two terrorists have been arrested from Gujarat, one from Delhi and one from Noida.

The arrested accused have been identified as Mohd Faiq from Delhi, Mohd Fardeen from Ahmedabad, Sefullah Kureshi from Modasa in Aravalli, and Zeeshan Ali from Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

Confirming the arrests, Gujarat ATS DIG Sunil Joshi said all four suspects were under surveillance for activities suspected to be connected to AQIS, a proscribed terror outfit affiliated with Al Qaeda.

The operation was conducted based on specific intelligence inputs and coordinated surveillance, he added. Further details are awaited.

(With ANI Inputs)

ALSO READ: Parliament Monsoon Session Day 3 Key Highlights: Sports Governance Bill, National Anti-Doping (Amendment) Bill Introduced And Other Big News