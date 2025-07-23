Parliament Monsoon Session Day 3 Key Highlights: Sports Governance Bill, National Anti-Doping (Amendment) Bill Introduced And Other Big News

Both Houses, Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha, were adjourned till 11 am on July 24 as Opposition members continued sloganeering and protesting inside the Houses against the Bihar SIR issue. The second day also met with the same fate and adjourned for the day minutes after proceedings amid the Opposition’s chant against Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar’s sudden resignation.

Even after brief proceedings, the third day recorded significant outcomes. One of them was the introduction of the National Sports Bill (Sports Governance Bill) in the Lok Sabha, aimed at bringing the Indian cricket board, BCCI, under its purview along with the 45 National Sports Federations (NSFs). Find out some other updates.

Monsoon Session Day 3: Key Highlights

The National Sports Bill (Sports Governance Bill) was introduced in the Lok Sabha and accorded assent via voice vote. The bill aims to bring the Indian cricket board, BCCI, under its purview along with the 45 National Sports Federations (NSFs). The National Anti-Doping (Amendment) Bill, 2025, was also introduced in the Lok Sabha amid the Opposition’s protest over the Bihar SIR issue. The bill was also accorded assent via voice vote. It is brought to amend the National Anti-Doping Act, 2022. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge claimed that Dhankhar used to “defend” the BJP and the RSS more than the BJP-RSS people themselves but still had to resign. Kharge alleged that ‘Daal Mein Kuch Kaala Hai (there is something fishy)’ and asked the government to clarify on it. The Opposition gave multiple Suspension of Business Notices in the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha. Under rule 267, CPI MP P Sandosh Kumar gave such a notice in Rajya Sabha to discuss the SIR of the Voters list in Bihar. Congress MP Manickam Tagore also submitted an Adjournment Motion to discuss the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of Electoral Rolls in Bihar.

