Home > India > Parliament Monsoon Session Day 3 Key Highlights: Sports Governance Bill, National Anti-Doping (Amendment) Bill Introduced And Other Big News

Parliament Monsoon Session Day 3 Key Highlights: Sports Governance Bill, National Anti-Doping (Amendment) Bill Introduced And Other Big News

Both Houses, Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha, were adjourned till 11 am on July 24 as Opposition members continued sloganeering and protesting inside the Houses against the Bihar SIR issue. Even after brief proceedings, the third day recorded significant outcomes. One of them was the introduction of the National Sports Bill (Sports Governance Bill) in the Lok Sabha, aimed at bringing the Indian cricket board, BCCI, under its purview along with the 45 National Sports Federations (NSFs). Find out some other updates.

Parliament Monsoon session (Credit - Sansad TV)
Parliament Monsoon session (Credit - Sansad TV)

Published By: Suresh Pandey
Published: July 23, 2025 17:50:30 IST

Both Houses, Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha, were adjourned till 11 am on July 24 as Opposition members continued sloganeering and protesting inside the Houses against the Bihar SIR issue. The second day also met with the same fate and adjourned for the day minutes after proceedings amid the Opposition’s chant against Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar’s sudden resignation.

Even after brief proceedings, the third day recorded significant outcomes. One of them was the introduction of the National Sports Bill (Sports Governance Bill) in the Lok Sabha, aimed at bringing the Indian cricket board, BCCI, under its purview along with the 45 National Sports Federations (NSFs). Find out some other updates.

Monsoon Session Day 3: Key Highlights

  1. The National Sports Bill (Sports Governance Bill) was introduced in the Lok Sabha and accorded assent via voice vote. The bill aims to bring the Indian cricket board, BCCI, under its purview along with the 45 National Sports Federations (NSFs).
  2. The National Anti-Doping (Amendment) Bill, 2025, was also introduced in the Lok Sabha amid the Opposition’s protest over the Bihar SIR issue. The bill was also accorded assent via voice vote. It is brought to amend the National Anti-Doping Act, 2022.
  3. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge claimed that Dhankhar used to “defend” the BJP and the RSS more than the BJP-RSS people themselves but still had to resign. Kharge alleged that ‘Daal Mein Kuch Kaala Hai (there is something fishy)’ and asked the government to clarify on it.
  4. The Opposition gave multiple Suspension of Business Notices in the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha. Under rule 267, CPI MP P Sandosh Kumar gave such a notice in Rajya Sabha to discuss the SIR of the Voters list in Bihar. Congress MP Manickam Tagore also submitted an Adjournment Motion to discuss the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of Electoral Rolls in Bihar.

ALSO READ: Monsoon Session: Each Minute of Parliament Costs Rs 2.5 Lakh, Disruptions Drain Taxpayer’s Money

Tags: Monsoon SessionParliament Monsoon SessionSports Governance Bill

RELATED News

‘Cash-At-Home’ Twist: CJI Steps Aside From Justice Varma’s Plea, Bench To Be Formed
Breaking: Gujarat ATS arrested four terrorists with links to AQIS
Monsoon Session: Each Minute of Parliament Costs Rs 2.5 Lakh, Disruptions Drain Taxpayer’s Money
Mumbai Landslide In Bhandup: Houses Collapse After 100 mm Rainfall; City On Orange Alert
Parliament Monsoon Session: Rahul Gandhi Questions Donald Trump’s ‘Ceasefire’ Claims Between India And Pakistan

More News

Pedro Pascal Would’ve Shaved For Fantastic Four But Here’s Why The Marvel Star Did Not Do It
Pride & Prejudice (2005) All Set To Make A Grand Return To Indian Theatres- Check Re-Release Date Here!
UFL Shakes Up the Map: Michigan Panthers Among Four Teams Relocating
IGNOU June 2025 TEE Results Expected Soon
Global OTT Awards 2025: Who Will Win Best Actor & Actress As List of Nominees Gets Revealed
Tottenham Plot Ambitious Swoop for Rodrygo
Steve Jobs’ Daughter Eve to Marry Harry Charles in ‘Fairytale’ Wedding – Here’s What to Expect
Power Dressing or Quiet Luxury? Kangana Ranaut’s Elegant Bag at Parliament Gets Everyone Talking
Can These 5 Simple Lifestyle Changes Help You Manage GERD Naturally? Check How
Controversial Archives? Old Footages Show Epstein Attended Donald Trump’s Wedding
Parliament Monsoon Session Day 3 Key Highlights: Sports Governance Bill, National Anti-Doping (Amendment) Bill Introduced And Other Big News

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Parliament Monsoon Session Day 3 Key Highlights: Sports Governance Bill, National Anti-Doping (Amendment) Bill Introduced And Other Big News

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Parliament Monsoon Session Day 3 Key Highlights: Sports Governance Bill, National Anti-Doping (Amendment) Bill Introduced And Other Big News
Parliament Monsoon Session Day 3 Key Highlights: Sports Governance Bill, National Anti-Doping (Amendment) Bill Introduced And Other Big News
Parliament Monsoon Session Day 3 Key Highlights: Sports Governance Bill, National Anti-Doping (Amendment) Bill Introduced And Other Big News
Parliament Monsoon Session Day 3 Key Highlights: Sports Governance Bill, National Anti-Doping (Amendment) Bill Introduced And Other Big News

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?