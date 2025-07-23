LIVE TV
Home > India > Each Minute of Parliament Costs Rs 2.5 Lakh, Disruptions Drain Taxpayer's Money

Each Minute of Parliament Costs Rs 2.5 Lakh, Disruptions Drain Taxpayer’s Money

Even on the third day of the Monsoon session of Parliament, Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha were adjourned till 11 am on July 24 as Opposition members continued sloganeering and protesting with placards inside the Houses over the Bihar SIR issue. Disruptions in Parliament lead to the wastage of taxpayer's money. Do you know how much it costs to run Parliament a day?

Parliament session (Credit - X)

Published By: Suresh Pandey
Published: July 23, 2025 15:53:25 IST

Even on the third day of the Monsoon session of Parliament, both houses, Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha, were adjourned till 11 am on July 24 as Opposition members continued sloganeering and protesting with placards inside the Houses over the Bihar SIR issue. The second day also met with the same fate and adjourned for the day minutes after proceedings amid the Opposition’s chant against Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar’s sudden resignation. Until now, the Parliament has run for only some hours, fewer than its scheduled time, which is set for Houses to be conducted for around six hours a day. 

Rs 2.5 Lakh Spent To Run Parliament 

As per reports, roughly Rs 2.5 lakh is required to run Parliament per minute. The cost includes the building and other maintenance expenditures such as electricity, water, food bills, parliament security, salaries and allowances of Members of Parliament.

Although this year’s report on the “cost to run Parliament” is yet to be released by the PRS Legislative Research, a non-profit organisation that tracks the functioning of Parliament. But, by comparing the same report for the monsoon session in 2021, released by the PRS, it is extracted that Parliament functioned for only 18 hours out of the scheduled time of 107 hours, resulting in a loss of more than Rs 133 crore.

Similarly, in 2016, almost 90 hours of Parliamentary time were lost to disruptions, resulting in an estimated financial loss of Rs. 144 crores, and in 2012, the cost per minute of Parliament’s operation was Rs. 2.5 lakh. 

Financial Burden Extends Beyond Just The Operational Costs

The financial burden extends beyond just the operational costs. Lawmakers, like most professionals, are compensated for their work, with MPs receiving a base salary of more than Rs. 1,00,000 per month. MPs also enjoy several perks, including Rs. 1.5 lakh per year for phone and internet usage, 34 free domestic flights annually for themselves and their families, and first-class train travel privileges. These costs are funded by taxpayers, highlighting the importance of ensuring that Parliament runs efficiently and that disruptions are minimised.

Concludingly, every single minute Parliament’s in session, it’s Rs 2.5 lakh out of your pocket. That covers MP salaries, their entourage, security, the whole nine yards. For one hour? It goes up to Rs 1.5 crore. 

Tags: cost to run parliament

